Related
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer disagrees with Jamie Dimon on recession
Jamie Dimon reiterates the possibility of a recession in 2023. Jim Cramer disagrees with the JPMorgan CEO on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 lost another 1.50% on Tuesday. U.S. consumer is still spending about 10% more versus a year ago on the back of $1.50 trillion in excess savings from the pandemic-related relief packages. But there’s always a possibility that all of it changes in 2023, says Jamie Dimon – the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Co (NYSE: JPM).
Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn
Elon Musk warned the US economy faces a deep recession that could last a year or two. His companies faced immense challenges during the dot-com crash and financial crisis, he said. Musk has endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticisms of the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The US economy is barreling...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
tipranks.com
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time - and predicts a US recession and stubborn inflation
Leon Cooperman expects the S&P 500 to eke out mediocre returns for the rest of this decade. The billionaire investor predicts a US recession and stubbornly high inflation. Cooperman trashed crypto, saying he was happy the government never endorsed it. US stocks will suffer a hangover for years, and the...
CNBC
The Fed can’t stop raising interest rates due to these 4 factors, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. Not enough people are reentering the workforce. That makes it more difficult for the Fed to stamp out wage inflation. There's a mismatch between job openings and job seekers. While many...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year
While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from Covid pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft
1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Benzinga
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
kitco.com
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a “real recession” and “deeper bear markets” in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. “It’s [going to be] a real, true recession probably,” he said. “What you...
NBC Miami
Cramer's Lighting Round: I Like Danaher Over Philips
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Novo Nordisk A/S: "Other than appreciation, I can not tell you a reason to ring the register." Koninklijke Philips NV: "That's just not...
S&P 500 could plunge 20% in coming months as recession hits, BofA warns
Bank of America analysts said on Monday that the S&P 500 could tumble another 20% from current levels in coming months if the U.S. enters a recession.
NBC Miami
Copper Prices — Traditionally a Barometer for the Global Economy — Are Expected to Soar Next Year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy
Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased.
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
