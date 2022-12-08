ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Jim Cramer disagrees with Jamie Dimon on recession

Jamie Dimon reiterates the possibility of a recession in 2023. Jim Cramer disagrees with the JPMorgan CEO on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 lost another 1.50% on Tuesday. U.S. consumer is still spending about 10% more versus a year ago on the back of $1.50 trillion in excess savings from the pandemic-related relief packages. But there’s always a possibility that all of it changes in 2023, says Jamie Dimon – the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Co (NYSE: JPM).
tipranks.com

‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year

While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from Covid pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just...
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft

1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
NBC Miami

Cramer's Lighting Round: I Like Danaher Over Philips

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Novo Nordisk A/S: "Other than appreciation, I can not tell you a reason to ring the register." Koninklijke Philips NV: "That's just not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy