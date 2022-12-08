ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Emily Ratajkowski Dances In Tiny Crop Top For Sexy TikTok Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Emily Ratajkowski has some moves! The 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to perform the viral dance to the song, “Tubarão Te Amo”, in blue pants and a super cropped white t-shirt on Dec. 1. She seemed to not take herself too seriously as she did loose versions of the choreography while a brunette acquaintance lounged on a couch in the background paying no attention to Emily at all. Emily wore a straight face throughout the entire video but appeared to enjoy herself as she threw in some crumping at the end of the sexy clip.
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
OK! Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In New Michael Kors Campaign After Confirming Romance With Pete Davidson: Photos

She's ready for winter! Emily Ratajkowski teamed up with Michael Kors and Ellessee, who created a new line which showcases winter inspired looks — just one day after she and Pete Davidson were spotted at the Knicks game in New York City. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the model! In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 31, sported a striped long-sleeve shirt and pants, in addition to Michael Kors snow boots. As OK! previously reported, the book author and the comedian, 29, have been seeing one another following their splits from Sebastian Bear-McClard and Kim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors”

Oh, this sounds like fun! For its newest competition show, streaming service Peacock will be bringing together stars from some of our favorite reality shows, including The Bachelor, Survivor, Below Deck, Big Brother and others. The show is titled The Traitors and will be hosted by none other than Scottish actor Alan Cumming, as reported by Us […] The post Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Narcity USA

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Went To An NBA Game Together & They Look Pretty Official

It looks like Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have made their relationship official after attending a New York Knicks basketball game together over the weekend. While Davidson and Ratajkowski have not publicly announced they are together, it was hard to miss them cuddling up courtside at the Knicks game on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The team and the NBA even shared photos of them together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Chef Wolfgang Puck on his journey to creating Spago, celebs’ seating arrangements

Feast your eyes on this ’Tis the season to be jolly. Chef Wolfgang Puck’s famous restaurant Spago knows from foods and feasts. “My mother was a chef. My terrible stepfather said I was good for nothing. At 14 I left home, apprenticed in Austria, France, the US. Got to Indianapolis with no money, got my green card fast because nobody else was at immigration, got to LA and 40 years ago opened Spago. “Once, I put Thanksgiving turkey’s oven on boil instead of bake. Smoke filled the kitchen. Turkeys were black like charcoal. So I ripped off their skin, served them and one lady...
Page Six

Bethenny Frankel claims Andy Cohen, Jeff Lewis apologized after ‘WWHL’ clash

Bethenny Frankel says Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis apologized after slamming her as “defensive” and “hypocritical” on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “What a circus of emotions today,” Frankel said in an Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon. “Had a phone call with Andy, had a phone call with Jeff Lewis.” The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, explained that she “read so many comments” after her confrontation on the talk show caused a commotion on social media. “Love you all, gotta have a good sense of humor about everything and also, gotta accept people’s apologies and...
Indy100

Hilarious new 'Pete Davidson is dating...' meme explodes on Twitter

Former SNL star Pete Davidson has been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski - boosting his reputation for dating high-profile women in Hollywood. From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, Davidson, 29, has become synonymous with dating A-listers. Not only is his name synonymous with Bick Dick Energy, he's now become a...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy