Emily Ratajkowski has some moves! The 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to perform the viral dance to the song, “Tubarão Te Amo”, in blue pants and a super cropped white t-shirt on Dec. 1. She seemed to not take herself too seriously as she did loose versions of the choreography while a brunette acquaintance lounged on a couch in the background paying no attention to Emily at all. Emily wore a straight face throughout the entire video but appeared to enjoy herself as she threw in some crumping at the end of the sexy clip.
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
Yikes! Fans think Kim Kardashian is trying to make ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson jealous as he moves on from their whirlwind romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Speculation started on Thursday, November 17, after the Skims founder,...
Emily Ratajkowski was talking about why Pete Davidson is attractive long before the dating rumors about them started swirling.
She's ready for winter! Emily Ratajkowski teamed up with Michael Kors and Ellessee, who created a new line which showcases winter inspired looks — just one day after she and Pete Davidson were spotted at the Knicks game in New York City. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the model! In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 31, sported a striped long-sleeve shirt and pants, in addition to Michael Kors snow boots. As OK! previously reported, the book author and the comedian, 29, have been seeing one another following their splits from Sebastian Bear-McClard and Kim...
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are DATING. Howard Stern is basking in the glow of his correct prediction regarding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's budding romance. During the Nov. 15 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the comedian reflected on his on-air prediction in September that the Saturday Night...
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
Is Emily Ratajkowski trying to tell us something? Amid whispers that she and comedian Pete Davidson are more than friends, the model poked fun at her new man's penchant for always being linked to a Hollywood hottie. Shortly after news of the unexpected pairing made headlines on Monday, November 14,...
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski embodied *sheer* fashion perfection this week, rocking a sizzling see-through gown while attending a recent star-studded Swarovski event in New York City. On Monday, November 14, the My Body author hit the red carpet outside of Manhattan’s The Mark Hotel donning a tastefully transparent floor-length which showed...
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram, but this time he’s got some company. The native Staten Islander, 29, has teamed up with New York Giants legend Eli Manning for a joint Instagram account. The handle for the “Saturday Night Live” alum and Manning’s account...
Oh, this sounds like fun! For its newest competition show, streaming service Peacock will be bringing together stars from some of our favorite reality shows, including The Bachelor, Survivor, Below Deck, Big Brother and others. The show is titled The Traitors and will be hosted by none other than Scottish actor Alan Cumming, as reported by Us […] The post Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors” appeared first on Reality Tea.
It looks like Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have made their relationship official after attending a New York Knicks basketball game together over the weekend. While Davidson and Ratajkowski have not publicly announced they are together, it was hard to miss them cuddling up courtside at the Knicks game on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The team and the NBA even shared photos of them together.
Sharing his snuggling habits! Pete Davidson revealed whether he prefers to be the big spoon or the little spoon in a new video. “I like being both spoons,” the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, told Eli Manning in a clip shared via their new joint Instagram account, which launched on Wednesday, December 7. “I […]
Feast your eyes on this ’Tis the season to be jolly. Chef Wolfgang Puck’s famous restaurant Spago knows from foods and feasts. “My mother was a chef. My terrible stepfather said I was good for nothing. At 14 I left home, apprenticed in Austria, France, the US. Got to Indianapolis with no money, got my green card fast because nobody else was at immigration, got to LA and 40 years ago opened Spago. “Once, I put Thanksgiving turkey’s oven on boil instead of bake. Smoke filled the kitchen. Turkeys were black like charcoal. So I ripped off their skin, served them and one lady...
Bethenny Frankel says Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis apologized after slamming her as “defensive” and “hypocritical” on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “What a circus of emotions today,” Frankel said in an Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon. “Had a phone call with Andy, had a phone call with Jeff Lewis.” The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, explained that she “read so many comments” after her confrontation on the talk show caused a commotion on social media. “Love you all, gotta have a good sense of humor about everything and also, gotta accept people’s apologies and...
Former SNL star Pete Davidson has been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski - boosting his reputation for dating high-profile women in Hollywood. From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, Davidson, 29, has become synonymous with dating A-listers. Not only is his name synonymous with Bick Dick Energy, he's now become a...
