Read full article on original website
Related
Southeastern Louisiana secures home win over Prairie View AM
Southeastern Louisiana gave Prairie View A&M its third consecutive loss in SLU University Center on Tuesday evening The post Southeastern Louisiana secures home win over Prairie View A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TUPATALK: A look back
Following is part of a reprint of an E-E article from 2009. An international audience will have its eyes tonight on the Bartlesville-Broken Arrow game. Well, at least an audience of one. ...
Comments / 0