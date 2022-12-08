ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tournament buzzer beater tops this week’s Section V Best

By Carl Jones
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Northeast’s Jaivein Fell knocked down a pull-up jumper with .03 seconds left in the game to give his team the 88-87 win over Vertus. The junior guard finished with 34 points in the game and was named the MVP of the Al Masino Tournament for his efforts.

Other outstanding performers from Sutherland, Pavilion, Thomas, and Franklin also made the list.

