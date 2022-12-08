SOLITUDE SKI RESORT — The body of a skier who went missing at Solitude Mountain Resort on Monday was found Tuesday by search crews. Unified police confirmed the body of Devon O'Connell, 37, of Cottonwood Heights, was found about 8:15 a.m. in a thick wooded area near the bottom of the Sensation ski run. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said investigators are looking at the possibility that O'Connell hit a tree.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO