ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store

WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 1:45 p.m. about...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ksl.com

Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT
ksl.com

Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp

SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Missing skier found dead at Solitude

SOLITUDE SKI RESORT — The body of a skier who went missing at Solitude Mountain Resort on Monday was found Tuesday by search crews. Unified police confirmed the body of Devon O'Connell, 37, of Cottonwood Heights, was found about 8:15 a.m. in a thick wooded area near the bottom of the Sensation ski run. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said investigators are looking at the possibility that O'Connell hit a tree.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ksl.com

Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams

STANSBURY PARK — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It's going to be a lean Christmas for...
STANSBURY PARK, UT
ksl.com

Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley

PARK CITY — An 18-year-old woman from Oregon died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort, the resort announced Monday. On Saturday, the woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley.
OREGON STATE
ksl.com

Town of Brighton issues new parking ordinance for ski season

BRIGHTON — The town of Brighton has passed a parking ordinance that will fine people parking on public roadways and tow vehicles parked on private roads, according to Unified Police Department. As ski season swings in, the canyons are being filled with visitors who want to hit the slopes....
BRIGHTON, UT
ksl.com

Which school is delaying start time due to weather?

SALT LAKE CITY — An anticipated snowstorm has delayed the start of schools in Dugway Monday morning. The Tooele County School District said on its Facebook page that Dugway schools will have a 2-hour delay due to the effects of the wintery weather. The school district emphasized that parents...
DUGWAY, UT
ksl.com

BYU rallies, gives up 2nd-half lead, rallies again to stun No. 21 Creighton

PROVO — In a game that featured 12 ties and 13 lead changes, the most dramatic was the final one. Rudi Williams had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Dallin Hall made a game-winning layup with 11 seconds remaining and a pair of ensuing free throws as BYU held on for an 83-80 win over No. 21 Creighton at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Reliance on transfers catching up to BYU basketball

PROVO — Having already guaranteed the worst nonconference record during Mark Pope's four years, the BYU basketball team's chances at making the NCAA Tournament probably will require earning the West Coast Conference's automatic berth. Yeah, good luck with that, considering the tournament in Las Vegas virtually has become the...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy