Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ksl.com
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
ksl.com
Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store
WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
ksl.com
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
ksl.com
1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 1:45 p.m. about...
ksl.com
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
'Not an easy decision': Judge orders deputy to stand trial in fatal crash that killed BYU student
PROVO — Fourth District Judge Robert Lunnen ordered a Utah County sheriff's deputy to stand trial on charges accusing him of recklessly causing the death of a BYU student whose vehicle he crashed into when the student was pulling out of a Taco Bell drive-thru. Lunnen said on Tuesday...
ksl.com
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
ksl.com
Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
ksl.com
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
ksl.com
Missing skier found dead at Solitude
SOLITUDE SKI RESORT — The body of a skier who went missing at Solitude Mountain Resort on Monday was found Tuesday by search crews. Unified police confirmed the body of Devon O'Connell, 37, of Cottonwood Heights, was found about 8:15 a.m. in a thick wooded area near the bottom of the Sensation ski run. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said investigators are looking at the possibility that O'Connell hit a tree.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams
STANSBURY PARK — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It's going to be a lean Christmas for...
ksl.com
Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley
PARK CITY — An 18-year-old woman from Oregon died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort, the resort announced Monday. On Saturday, the woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley.
ksl.com
Town of Brighton issues new parking ordinance for ski season
BRIGHTON — The town of Brighton has passed a parking ordinance that will fine people parking on public roadways and tow vehicles parked on private roads, according to Unified Police Department. As ski season swings in, the canyons are being filled with visitors who want to hit the slopes....
ksl.com
Weather service extends some advisories into Wednesday as snow persists in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service on Tuesday extended a winter weather advisory for the northern portion of the Wasatch Front, saying that weather models are starting to indicate that a few more inches of snow are possible in parts of the state. The extended advisory stretches...
ksl.com
Which school is delaying start time due to weather?
SALT LAKE CITY — An anticipated snowstorm has delayed the start of schools in Dugway Monday morning. The Tooele County School District said on its Facebook page that Dugway schools will have a 2-hour delay due to the effects of the wintery weather. The school district emphasized that parents...
ksl.com
After rapid pandemic expansion, Amazon delays opening new Weber County warehouse
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — If you're waiting for Christmas packages to be delivered to your door this year, they're not going to come through the brand-new warehouse sitting just off I-15 in Weber County. That warehouse, in Marriott-Slaterville, looks complete from the outside, but its opening could be delayed until 2024...
ksl.com
He's quiet and raw, but freshman Keba Keita making forceful impact on Runnin' Utes
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah freshman center Keba Keita got switched onto Jacksonville State's point guard JJ Platt in the post, and head coach Craig Smith yelled out his assignment. Keita hadn't studied up on the guards prior to the game (by design) and was more focused on the...
ksl.com
BYU rallies, gives up 2nd-half lead, rallies again to stun No. 21 Creighton
PROVO — In a game that featured 12 ties and 13 lead changes, the most dramatic was the final one. Rudi Williams had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Dallin Hall made a game-winning layup with 11 seconds remaining and a pair of ensuing free throws as BYU held on for an 83-80 win over No. 21 Creighton at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Reliance on transfers catching up to BYU basketball
PROVO — Having already guaranteed the worst nonconference record during Mark Pope's four years, the BYU basketball team's chances at making the NCAA Tournament probably will require earning the West Coast Conference's automatic berth. Yeah, good luck with that, considering the tournament in Las Vegas virtually has become the...
