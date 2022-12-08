Read full article on original website
Reese Evans – December 9 2022
Lifelong resident of Carbon County, Reese Evans, age 68, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022 at his home in Price. Funeral service, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street, Price, Utah). The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Cliffview Cemetery, Price, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Reese online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
USU Eastern upsets No. 10 SLCC in conference home opener
The USU Eastern Lady Eagles opened the home portion of conference play with a bang, knocking off No. 10 Salt Lake Community College 63-59 Saturday afternoon at the BDAC in Price. Holding a slim lead for the majority of the contest, the Lady Eagles were faced with a slight deficit...
Lady Dinos basketball fall to 5-3 after Fruita Tournament
Lady Dinos basketball made their annual trip to Colorado to play in the Fruita Monument Tournament playing three teams for Colorado and unfortunately being handed their first three losses of the season. Last Tuesday, Carbon faced one of the better teams in 3A when they took down the Grantsville Cowboys,...
Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament begins Jan. 13
The Seventh Annual Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament is set to kick off on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Castle Dale City Mayor Danny VanWagoner to discuss all the details. This tournament has not only become a great event for local...
Carbon drops fourth straight in road loss to South Sevier
Friday night, the Carbon Dinos traveled to Monroe, Utah to take on the South Sevier Rams. Carbon entered the game with a three-game losing skid and hoped to snap that streak against the Rams. Braxton Stevenson and Mason Vasquez combined for 10 of the 12 Carbon points in the first...
