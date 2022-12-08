Lifelong resident of Carbon County, Reese Evans, age 68, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022 at his home in Price. Funeral service, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street, Price, Utah). The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Cliffview Cemetery, Price, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Reese online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.

PRICE, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO