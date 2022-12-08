Read full article on original website
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
Why Shawn Michaels Wants Bron Breakker To Stay In NXT Longer
Shawn Michaels commented on the potential call up for NXT Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster and he had thoughts. Speaking throughout the call like a justifiably proud parental figure, Michaels elaborated on why the remarkable potential of Bron Breakker can continue to be honed in NXT. Whereas other...
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return
WWE SmackDown star Scarlett returned to the ring during the December 10 WWE house show in Wheeling, WV. Scarlett teamed with Karrion Kross to defeat the team of Madcap Moss and Emma during the event. There had previously been some uncertainty surrounding Scarlett’s wrestling return, with the manager recently listed...
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
WWE Star Fired During Raw
During tonight’s episode (December 12) of WWE Raw, a Raw star was fired. Find out what went down!. In the closing moment of WWE Raw, if you clicked your channel away as to avoid getting sucked into Barmageddon, you might have missed something major!. After Seth Rollins bested Bobby...
NXT Stars Backstage At December 12 WWE Raw
In recent weeks, many WWE NXT stars have been wrestling on WWE Main Event prior to Raw every Monday. The matches are booked to give NXT talent a chance to perform infront of a travelling crowd ahead of a potential future call up to the WWE main roster. Names such...
WWE Star Breaks Incredible Record
A WWE star has broken an incredible record during a history making match tonight at the premium live event, NXT Deadline. By capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside his New Day brother Xavier Woods, WWE star Kofi Kingston has broken an incredible record. Kingston is now a 15 time...
WWE Star Leaving TV For A While?
A popular WWE has Tweeted a cryptic message that suggests that they may be away from the company for a while. Following her appearance on the December 12 episode of WWE Raw in which she lost to Rhea Ripley, Asuka tweeted:. She would follow this Tweet up with another cryptic...
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
Ratings Revealed For December 9 AEW Rampage
The ratings have been revealed for the December 9 edition of AEW Rampage, showing a slight bump over the previous week. The episode saw Jon Moxley defeat new AEW hire Konosuke Takeshita in a bloody opener, while Orange Cassidy beat Trent Seven in the show’s main event to retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship.
WWE NXT Star Expected For Main Roster Call Up
It is expected that NXT star Cameron Grimes will receive a main roster call up at some point soon, according to a new report. Grimes joined NXT in 2019, shortly after leaving his previous promotion IMPACT Wrestling. His most recent in-ring appearance occurred on the November 8 edition of NXT,...
Former AEW Star Given New Name For WWE Debut
A former AEW star is making their WWE debut tonight and they’ve already received the warm welcome of a name change!. After we brought you a previous story about former AEW women’s division original Kylie Rae attending WWE tryouts last week, it seems the scouting went well. Kylie...
NXT Star Teases Main Roster Appearance
An NXT star rumored to be making a graduation to the main roster soon has Tweeted a little tease about a potential Raw alliance!. After Johnny Gargano tweeted a whiteboard pic of basically, all the incredibly cool things he and Dexter Lumis could do with the Miz money, one piece was not missed.
WWE Star Says Upcoming Feud Will Be ‘Unique’ and ‘Creative’
WWE star Karrion Kross has said that his upcoming feud with Rey Mysterio with be both “unique” and “creative”. Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, returned to WWE television on the August 5 edition of Smackdown, after being released from their WWE contracts on November 4, 2021.
WWE Star Received Praise Backstage After Controversial Main Roster Debut
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed that he received a lot of praise following his initial main roster debut. After making his NXT in-ring debut in April 2020, Kross was extremely dominant, destroying all competition on route to the NXT Championship, which he won that August. Forced to relinquish...
Video: WWE Star Teases Big Character Change Ahead Of Raw
Former Women’s Champion Asuka has shared an intriguing video teasing her character change ahead of the December 12 edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has recently been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a dark change. The popular star posted several photos of herself with face paint similar...
WWE Main Roster Stars Win NXT Championships
At tonight’s (December 10) NXT premium live event Deadline, there have been new champions crowned and history made!. NXT UK alum Pretty Deadly put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against formidable foes in one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history at Deadline, the New Day.
What Happened In World Title Match At ROH Final Battle?
Here’s what happened when Claudio Castagnoli challenged for Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view. The bout notably had an important stipulation at play, with a loss meaning that Castagnoli would have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. The match started off at a high...
