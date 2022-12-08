Read full article on original website
castlecountryradio.com
Lady Dinos basketball fall to 5-3 after Fruita Tournament
Lady Dinos basketball made their annual trip to Colorado to play in the Fruita Monument Tournament playing three teams for Colorado and unfortunately being handed their first three losses of the season. Last Tuesday, Carbon faced one of the better teams in 3A when they took down the Grantsville Cowboys,...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon drops fourth straight in road loss to South Sevier
Friday night, the Carbon Dinos traveled to Monroe, Utah to take on the South Sevier Rams. Carbon entered the game with a three-game losing skid and hoped to snap that streak against the Rams. Braxton Stevenson and Mason Vasquez combined for 10 of the 12 Carbon points in the first...
castlecountryradio.com
USU Eastern upsets No. 10 SLCC in conference home opener
The USU Eastern Lady Eagles opened the home portion of conference play with a bang, knocking off No. 10 Salt Lake Community College 63-59 Saturday afternoon at the BDAC in Price. Holding a slim lead for the majority of the contest, the Lady Eagles were faced with a slight deficit...
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
BREAKING: Four-star CB Smith Snowden commits to Utah
The No. 4 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute.
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
castlecountryradio.com
Reese Evans – December 9 2022
Lifelong resident of Carbon County, Reese Evans, age 68, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022 at his home in Price. Funeral service, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street, Price, Utah). The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Cliffview Cemetery, Price, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Reese online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
castlecountryradio.com
Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament begins Jan. 13
The Seventh Annual Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament is set to kick off on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Castle Dale City Mayor Danny VanWagoner to discuss all the details. This tournament has not only become a great event for local...
BYU Hosts Utah Commit Mateaki Helu for Official Visit
On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was Utah commit Mateaki Helu, the Cougars are trying to flip the Utah pledge late in the recruiting cycle. Mateaki is the younger brother of BYU running back Nukuluve Helu.
Dual award of 2030, 2034 Winter Games backed by U.S. Olympic officials
U.S. Olympic leaders back dual award of 2030 and 2034 Winter Games but not ready to say Salt Lake City should be in possible permanent site rotation. Read more.
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
utahstories.com
John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology
Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
kjzz.com
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
Country-rock guitarist to perform at The Spur, Dec. 18
PARK CITY, Utah — The Spur will host a special performance by country-rock artist Mark Mackay on December 18 at 9 p.m. as part of the artist’s Summer Slowdown Tour. […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
What James Franklin said about the Rose Bowl vs Utah
James Franklin says he has a lot of respect for Utah as they are a gritty team that finds ways to win.
