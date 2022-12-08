ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

castlecountryradio.com

Lady Dinos basketball fall to 5-3 after Fruita Tournament

Lady Dinos basketball made their annual trip to Colorado to play in the Fruita Monument Tournament playing three teams for Colorado and unfortunately being handed their first three losses of the season. Last Tuesday, Carbon faced one of the better teams in 3A when they took down the Grantsville Cowboys,...
FRUITA, CO
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon drops fourth straight in road loss to South Sevier

Friday night, the Carbon Dinos traveled to Monroe, Utah to take on the South Sevier Rams. Carbon entered the game with a three-game losing skid and hoped to snap that streak against the Rams. Braxton Stevenson and Mason Vasquez combined for 10 of the 12 Carbon points in the first...
MONROE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

USU Eastern upsets No. 10 SLCC in conference home opener

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles opened the home portion of conference play with a bang, knocking off No. 10 Salt Lake Community College 63-59 Saturday afternoon at the BDAC in Price. Holding a slim lead for the majority of the contest, the Lady Eagles were faced with a slight deficit...
PRICE, UT
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Reese Evans – December 9 2022

Lifelong resident of Carbon County, Reese Evans, age 68, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022 at his home in Price. Funeral service, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street, Price, Utah). The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Cliffview Cemetery, Price, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Reese online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament begins Jan. 13

The Seventh Annual Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament is set to kick off on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Castle Dale City Mayor Danny VanWagoner to discuss all the details. This tournament has not only become a great event for local...
CASTLE DALE, UT
CougsDaily

BYU Hosts Utah Commit Mateaki Helu for Official Visit

On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was Utah commit Mateaki Helu, the Cougars are trying to flip the Utah pledge late in the recruiting cycle. Mateaki is the younger brother of BYU running back Nukuluve Helu.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
utahstories.com

John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology

Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
OGDEN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

