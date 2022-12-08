Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
wrestletalk.com
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Expected For Main Roster Call Up
It is expected that NXT star Cameron Grimes will receive a main roster call up at some point soon, according to a new report. Grimes joined NXT in 2019, shortly after leaving his previous promotion IMPACT Wrestling. His most recent in-ring appearance occurred on the November 8 edition of NXT,...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Teases Main Roster Appearance
An NXT star rumored to be making a graduation to the main roster soon has Tweeted a little tease about a potential Raw alliance!. After Johnny Gargano tweeted a whiteboard pic of basically, all the incredibly cool things he and Dexter Lumis could do with the Miz money, one piece was not missed.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
A huge update has emerged regarding the status of recently-returned WWE star Karl Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW, despite being contracted to WWE. He will defend the title against Hikuelo of NJPW this Wednesday, December 14. According to a report...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Shows Off New Look Amid Character Change Rumors
While one WWE star has been teasing a change to their look on social media, they ended up coming through on the promise tonight!. After many posts featuring an apparent throwback to her previous wrestling persona Kana, tonight when WWE star Asuka made her entrance on WWE Raw there was a notable change.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Fired During Raw
During tonight’s episode (December 12) of WWE Raw, a Raw star was fired. Find out what went down!. In the closing moment of WWE Raw, if you clicked your channel away as to avoid getting sucked into Barmageddon, you might have missed something major!. After Seth Rollins bested Bobby...
wrestletalk.com
Adam Blampied’s 10 Best Wrestling Pay Per Views Of 2022 | partsFUNknown
Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it by taking quizzes in our brand new quiz section! Don’t forget to tweet us your results!
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Star Suspended For Failed Drug Test
According to a new report, WWE star Matt Riddle is currently suspended due to a failed drug test and is thought to be undergoing company mandated rehab as it isn’t the first time. According to a new report from Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Riddle’s recent WWE TV write-off at...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Was Offered Commentary Role
WWE Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has revealed that she was offered a commentary position upon her return to the company. WWE confirmed Kelley’s return when announcing new commentary teams for Raw, SmackDown and NXT on October 6. Speaking on The Big Thing Kelley noted that sending Chief Content...
wrestletalk.com
Video: WWE Star Teases Big Character Change Ahead Of Raw
Former Women’s Champion Asuka has shared an intriguing video teasing her character change ahead of the December 12 edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has recently been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a dark change. The popular star posted several photos of herself with face paint similar...
Comments / 0