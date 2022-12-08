Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt
Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd system to impact us Friday night. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Friday evening and impact counties near the Canadian border as well as areas shaded in pink. Heavy snow is expected with total additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Higher benches could see up to 15 inches of snow. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions through Saturday evening.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Heavy snow for northern valleys. Rain/snow mix south.
We are tracking a winter storm that will bring snow to the region through Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Plan your Saturday. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: snow on the way tonight through Saturday – Kris
We are tracking another winter storm for Friday night – Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches of new snow. 1 – 3″ of new snow will fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, with an additional 1 – 3″ possible before noon. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, but we will climb into the mid to upper 30s for highs. That will result in a transition to a rain/snow mix or just rain by the afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WINTER STORM WARNINGS will continue through Saturday. In the northern valleys, 6 – 12″ of snow is possible.
KXLY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through noon on Friday – Mark
Snow moving in this afternoon and into Friday morning. We have a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Friday as another system comes into our area Friday night into Saturday with more snow. Expect clouds and light snow this afternoon, which will stack up as the night continues. Be prepared for snowy roads and difficult travel tonight and Friday morning.
KXLY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for snow tonight, and there’s even more on the way – Kris
We are tracking two rounds of widespread snow: one is in progress tonight and one is on the way for Friday night – Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for both systems. Plan your Friday. I’ve already told my kids: plan on going to...
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
Spokane Co. snowplows to get new design for next snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane County workers designed a new modification for snow plows. Public Works says it will save taxpayers money and help keep snow out of driveway entrances. Spokane County Public Works says plow gates, which keep snow out of people’s driveways, cost around $12,000 per plow. Because of this, its welders came up with their...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
It’s National Poinsettia Day! Here’s how to keep the plant vibrant and thriving through the holidays
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It’s National Poinsettia Day on Monday, Dec. 12 and nearly a month after The Plant Farm’s annual poinsettia tours, there are still plenty in stock for you to take home. Whether you’re still looking for the decorative plant or want to keep it alive through the holidays, with proper care and attention, you can keep it...
KHQ Right Now
SCAM ALERT: North Idaho residents see spike in scam calls from 'Kootenai County'
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The County has received reports of scam callers claiming they work on behalf of Kootenai County Courts—attempting to collect money. The spam calls are displaying as Kootenai County on caller ID. Kootenai County never calls out to collect money. Please take extra precautions and share...
Crash on eastbound I-90 cleared from Sullivan and Barker
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash on eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley has been cleared from Sullivan and Barker Road. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
What's the average gas heating bill in Spokane?
I just got my first bill and was surprised at how much the charge for natural gas was, especially since I keep my house pretty cold. Can you all help me get an idea of what a typical gas heating bill should be?
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
Lockdowns lifted at North Central, Rogers; Lewis and Clark in 'Secure and Teach'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three local high schools on Friday after Lewis and Clark High School reportedly received a prank phone call threatening a shooting. Spokane Public Schools confirmed to KREM 2 that the call appeared to be a hoax. Lewis and Clark...
Spokane Valley Fire Department says goodbye to longtime furry firefighter, Mako
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako. Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with...
Comments / 3