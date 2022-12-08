ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt

Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday

We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd system to impact us Friday night. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Friday evening and impact counties near the Canadian border as well as areas shaded in pink. Heavy snow is expected with total additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Higher benches could see up to 15 inches of snow. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions through Saturday evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: snow on the way tonight through Saturday – Kris

We are tracking another winter storm for Friday night – Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches of new snow. 1 – 3″ of new snow will fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, with an additional 1 – 3″ possible before noon. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, but we will climb into the mid to upper 30s for highs. That will result in a transition to a rain/snow mix or just rain by the afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WINTER STORM WARNINGS will continue through Saturday. In the northern valleys, 6 – 12″ of snow is possible.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through noon on Friday – Mark

Snow moving in this afternoon and into Friday morning. We have a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Friday as another system comes into our area Friday night into Saturday with more snow. Expect clouds and light snow this afternoon, which will stack up as the night continues. Be prepared for snowy roads and difficult travel tonight and Friday morning.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

It’s National Poinsettia Day! Here’s how to keep the plant vibrant and thriving through the holidays

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It’s National Poinsettia Day on Monday, Dec. 12 and nearly a month after The Plant Farm’s annual poinsettia tours, there are still plenty in stock for you to take home. Whether you’re still looking for the decorative plant or want to keep it alive through the holidays, with proper care and attention, you can keep it...
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy