Marc Forster interview: ‘A Man Called Otto’ director
Marc Forster knows something about movie stars. In his breakout feature, 2001’s “Monster’s Ball,” Forster directed Halle Berry to a historic Best Actress win (Berry is still the only Black woman to ever win an Academy Award in the category). Forster’s follow-up film, 2004’s “Finding Neverland,” was a Best Picture nominee with star Johnny Depp earning a Best Actor nomination. Later Forster films included blockbusters like “Quantum of Solace” (Daniel Craig’s second outing as James Bond) and “World War Z” (a global hit with Brad Pitt at the top of the call sheet). So when Forster praises “A Man Called Otto” star Tom Hanks as “the best actor I’ve ever worked with,” it pays to listen.
Roger Deakins interview: ‘Empire of Light’ cinematographer
“I loved it,” remembers cinematographer Roger Deakins about reading writer-director Sam Mendes‘ script for “Empire of Light.” It was markedly different from the film he expected they would make together following their Oscar-winning collaboration on “1917.” “So it was quite a surprise to read it. The setting is very similar to where I grew up.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Deakins above.
‘Elvis’ sound team interview
“The big thing about working with Baz is that you know it’s not going to be a straight narrative,” says Wayne Pashley, sound designer and supervising sound editor for Baz Luhrmann‘s film “Elvis.” “I’ve worked with Baz for 30 years now. I knew, even from the script, by the time it hits post-production it’s gonna be up for grabs. He’ll shoot a lot. He tends to shoot conventionally, surprisingly enough, but a lot of the magic happens in post.” Pashley is joined by production sound mixer David Lee and re-recording mixers Andy Nelson and Michael Keller in our video interview above.
Chris Burdon and Simon Willis interview: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ sound mixers
“The tremendous thing for me initially, technically and then subsequently creatively, was that these are some of the best sound location recordings I’ve ever had,” declares Oscar-nominated sound mixer Chris Burdon (“Captain Phillips”), who contributed to the ambitious soundscape for “The Banshees of Inisherin” with re-recording mixer Simon Willis. For our recent webchat he adds, “It never dominates, it just allows the space,” he reveals. “It’s wonderful to work on and it varies,” he says, adding that “there is an opposite version of that where you’re filling every space with every sound effect and every bit of music and it’s a different narrative. But this is just, I think, very special actually because of that.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Scott Martin Gershin interview: ‘Pinocchio’ sound
“When I first saw the image of Pinocchio I was like, ‘oh, is he going to be likable?’,” admits sound designer Scott Martin Gershin about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” For our recent webchat he explains, “Visually it’s a very distinct look. It’s like branches and sticks. I didn’t really know it was working until right before the mix.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
America's libraries are canceling Kirk Cameron. Where are Stephen King and Margaret Atwood?
Liberal authors Stephen King and Margaret Atwood support librarian-turned-writer, but do they care to defend conservative authors like Kirk Cameron, too?
No one showed up at a new author's book signing. Then she got messages of support from Margaret Atwood and Stephen King.
Best-selling authors rallied around a new novelist after she shared that she was "upset and embarrassed" at the low turnout to one of her book signings. On Sunday, author Chelsea Banning tweeted her frustration at only two people showing up to the signing for her debut fantasy novel "Of Crowns and Legends" after a few dozen people RSVP'd to the event.
These Are the 10 Best Books of 2022, According to The New York Times
With thousands of books being released each year, it can be hard to figure out which new reads are worth your time. To help you out, The New York Times Book Review’s writers have announced their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list. Whatever your personal reading tastes are, there’s...
Silvio Scaglia’s Fiancée Michelle-Marie Heinemann Has Something In Common With Julia Haart
My Unorthodox Life Season 2 starts with Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia’s divorce — and all the logistics that come with it. “Silvio, you want a coffee?” Julia asks as Silvio prepares to move out of the penthouse with all of his things packed up in boxes. “Better not,” he responds before making the final rounds of an unceremonious exit. The rest of the season is decidedly less calm, though, delving into Julia and Silvio’s divorce drama and Silvio firing Julia as CEO of Elite World Group.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross interview: ‘Empire of Light’ composers
Composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were brought onto “Empire of Light” well before the cameras started rolling. “[Writer-director Sam Mendes] got in touch with us, which was incredibly flattering. And what started was a probably four-month conversation,” Ross remembers. “He shared some very personal stuff about what inspired the script. We knew the stakes were high.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Reznor and Ross above.
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Adam Sandler to be presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is slated to be presented with the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Everything to know about ‘Survivor 44’
The 44th season of “Survivor,” which is simply titled “Survivor 44,” was officially given the green light by CBS in March 2022 and began filming in Fiji immediately after the 43rd cycle wrapped production last summer. Just like Seasons 41-43, the reality TV show is adhering to strict Covid-19 safety guidelines for all cast and crew members, including host Jeff Probst. Read on for everything to know about the upcoming season of “Survivor 44,” including cast and air date information. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new details are revealed.
‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 25 recap: Who was crowned the winner in ‘Live Finale, Part 2’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]
The top five contestants sang their hearts out for America’s final vote on Monday’s “Live Finale, Part 1” episode of “The Voice.” Tonight, host Carson Daly reveals who has been chosen as the winner. The star-studded finale features special performances by chart-topping artists Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and last season’s champs Girl Named Tom. Coach Blake Shelton hopes bodie, Brayden Lape or Bryce Leatherwood will bring him a record-extending ninth championship. Rookie coach Camila Cabello hopes to win on her first attempt with Morgan Myles, while John Legend has a shot at his second victory with...
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
Wish A Happy 190th Birthday To Jonathan The Tortoise
A birthday should always be celebrated. For Jonathan the tortoise, who turned 190 this week, that celebration involved a salad cake and a three-day party. Jonathan is the oldest known living animal, hatched in 1832. Jonathan, who calls the island of St. Helena home, may be blind and unable to smell, but he maintains a good quality of life and even continues to mate with his companions. Jonathan’s ripe old age surpasses the typical tortoise life expectancy of 150 years.
A Winter’s Journey review – vivid colours, of voice and visuals, enrich Schubert’s song cycle
What is it about Schubert’s Winterreise that persuades stage directors that this greatest of song cycles needs a bit of help visually to enhance its extraordinary power? Compared with the excesses of some of the earlier stagings, Lindy Hume’s version for tenor Allan Clayton and pianist Kate Golla, which toured Australia this summer under the auspices of Musica Viva Australia, may be a relatively restrained affair, using images from the paintings of Fred Williams to mirror the thoughts of Schubert’s traveller as he moves through the frozen landscape, but ultimately it still seems a rather unnecessary exercise.
