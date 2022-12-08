ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WAKEFIELD, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Driver threatens employee with gun in BJ’s parking lot

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating an incident that happened Sunday night in the parking lot at BJ’s Wholesale Club in which an employee was threatened with a gun. At approximately 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to BJ’s, 200 John E Devine Drive, for a report of a criminal threat with a firearm.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

State police seek public’s help in I-93 road rage incident

CONCORD, NH – State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a driver who reportedly created a hazardous situation on the highway early Tuesday morning related to road rage. The incident happened Dec. 13 on I-93 between Northfield and Concord, approximately 6:20-6:32 a.m. A motorist reported a...
CONCORD, NH
Boston

Boston police seek info on South Boston missing person case from 1979

Police are seeking information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen. Boston police are asking the public for information regarding a missing person case out of South Boston from 1979. The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday that they’re hoping to gather information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Portsmouth Family Seeks ‘Habitual Runaway’ Son Who Disappeared In Mid-October

Police in Portsmouth are hoping the public can help a local family find their “habitual runaway” son. Department sources say 15-year-old Davyn Hanson hasn’t been seen or heard from since he disappeared from his home on October 14th. That disappearance reportedly came a little over a week after police found him in Whitefield following an earlier disappearance. Hanson is described as five foot, six inches tall, about 115 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair that may be bleached blond. If you see Davyn Hanson or know his whereabouts, call Portsmouth police.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
liveboston617.org

Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments

Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

York County K9 makes first first drug, gun seizure

A York County Sheriff's Office K9 made his first drug and gun seizure over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, K9 Rebel and his handler, Deputy Cody Frazier, were called to a business in Cornish for suspicious activity. When they arrived, they began their investigation into a vehicle on...
YORK COUNTY, ME

