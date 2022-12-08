Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Related
Suspect Hangs From 12th Floor Window In Escape Attempt From Boston Police
SWAT officers pulled a suspect off the ledge after they tried to escape an altercation with police, authorities reported. Officers performing a wellbeing check on 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury found a "nonviable victim" at the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 11, according to the …
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
Natick Police Sgt Pleads Guilty To Inappropriately Touching Female Dispatcher
A Natick Police Sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher, authorities said. Sgt. James Quilty is facing charges stemming from the incident that happened when the woman and Quilty went to a post-work gathering with other...
N.H. State Police Arrest Methuen Woman; Reports She Was Driving Wrong Way on I-93
A 26-year-old Methuen woman faces drunk driving and other charges after New Hampshire State Police report she was driving the wrong way last week on Interstate 93 in Londonderry, N.H. Police said Virginia Scarponi of Methuen, was arrested by State Police troopers and is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving...
manchesterinklink.com
Man wanted in burglary of Hanover Street business arrested in connection to weekend armed robbery
MANCHESTER, NH – A man wanted in connection with the September burglary at Beeze Tees on Hanover Street was arrested Monday after police sought him out in connection with an armed robbery Sunday at Queen City Market. Jonathan Santiago Martinez, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Dec. 12 after a...
Natick police officer pleads guilty to assault that officials reportedly tried to keep a secret
Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty remains on unpaid administrative leave. A Natick Police Sergeant pleaded guilty Monday to charges of indecent assault and battery stemming from a 2020 incident where he allegedly groped a female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department. The sergeant, James Quilty, was sentenced to three years...
manchesterinklink.com
Driver threatens employee with gun in BJ’s parking lot
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating an incident that happened Sunday night in the parking lot at BJ’s Wholesale Club in which an employee was threatened with a gun. At approximately 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to BJ’s, 200 John E Devine Drive, for a report of a criminal threat with a firearm.
manchesterinklink.com
State police seek public’s help in I-93 road rage incident
CONCORD, NH – State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a driver who reportedly created a hazardous situation on the highway early Tuesday morning related to road rage. The incident happened Dec. 13 on I-93 between Northfield and Concord, approximately 6:20-6:32 a.m. A motorist reported a...
Boston police seek info on South Boston missing person case from 1979
Police are seeking information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen. Boston police are asking the public for information regarding a missing person case out of South Boston from 1979. The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday that they’re hoping to gather information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen.
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
thepulseofnh.com
Portsmouth Family Seeks ‘Habitual Runaway’ Son Who Disappeared In Mid-October
Police in Portsmouth are hoping the public can help a local family find their “habitual runaway” son. Department sources say 15-year-old Davyn Hanson hasn’t been seen or heard from since he disappeared from his home on October 14th. That disappearance reportedly came a little over a week after police found him in Whitefield following an earlier disappearance. Hanson is described as five foot, six inches tall, about 115 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair that may be bleached blond. If you see Davyn Hanson or know his whereabouts, call Portsmouth police.
Boston Police ask for public help identifying woman in connection with alleged Halloween assault
Boston Police is asking for public assistance identifying a female person of interest and a vehicle in connection with a Halloween assault investigation. According to Boston Police, an adult male confronted and fired a pellet or BB gun at another male before fleeing with the woman pictured above in the white SUV.
Amesbury police investigating after multiple cars crash into houses
Amesbury police are investigating after several cars left the snowy roadway on Lake Shore Drive and ended up on the property of the residents. At least one vehicle flipped, destroying a fence in the process, and another could be seen wedged between two segments of another house. Another car further...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury. A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor. Upon arrival, officers...
Police Arrest Framingham Man Who Made ‘Terroristic Threat’ Towards Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday morning, December 9, Framingham High was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, while Police searched for a man who made a threat against the high school. Friday night, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with “making terroristic threats,” said Framingham...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Downtown Boston
At about 10:36 PM, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Samuel Frederick, 18, of Weymouth, MA., and Alexis Bourne, 27, of Brockton, MA., while in the area of 178 Tremont Street, Boston. While on patrol in the...
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
liveboston617.org
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
WMTW
York County K9 makes first first drug, gun seizure
A York County Sheriff's Office K9 made his first drug and gun seizure over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, K9 Rebel and his handler, Deputy Cody Frazier, were called to a business in Cornish for suspicious activity. When they arrived, they began their investigation into a vehicle on...
Comments / 0