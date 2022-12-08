ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams

It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision

The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
LSU makes the top 8 for 4-star 2024 receiver

While schools make their final pushes for 2023 prospects, the 2024 recruitments are beginning to heat up. According to 247 Sports, LSU’s 2024 class is currently the country’s best and LSU is positioned well with plenty of its top targets too. One of those targets is four-star wide receiver J.J. Harrell. He recently dropped his top eight, and LSU made the cut.
