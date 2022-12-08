ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Winter storm moves in Monday, producing flurries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Possible snow flurries expected Monday night in El Paso as a winter storm system moves through the region. El Paso is expecting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front is acting as the trigger we need to see precipitation, and […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 11 to December 17. For updates, click here. Crack Sealing Closures. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Loop 375...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds Monday and Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to welcome a strong cold front that is expected to bring much colder weather into the region, but not before strong winds take over. A Wind Advisory is expected to go into effect starting at 10am Monday as 25-35mph...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend in store but changes on the way

EL PASO, Texas- It's shaping up to be a nice weekend for Borderland residents. Monday though will bring in much change. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week with more light showers throughout. The winds look to get up to around...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes

El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Winter storm to hit the Borderland

A nice and quiet weekend will change rapidly, next Monday. A winter storm will arrive Monday and bring with it very strong cold winds. Moisture may be limited but we could still see a chance for rain/snow by late Monday into early morning Tuesday. Albeit the rain and snow chances,...
EL PASO, TX
spotlightepnews.com

San Elizario WINTER HOLIDAY

Parade of Lights and Luminaria Festival: The city of San Elizario’s annual event is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 17 along Socorro Road and Chicken Ranch Road in San Elizario. Lighted floats, posadas, luminarias, music, dance and vendors. Free admission. Information: sanelizariohistoricdistrict.com.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
franchising.com

Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory

December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The Salvation Army in El Paso is in need of frozen turkeys for Christmas dinners

EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are in full swing, with Christmas only a few weeks away. Two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner, that's according to a survey by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army provides new toys and gifts. They also provide a food box with a turkey for Christmas dinner. Those turkeys can be donated and dropped off at the Salvation Army.
EL PASO, TX
