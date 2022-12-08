Read full article on original website
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am ReportingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas officials are clamping down on the borderAsh JurbergTexas State
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Winter storm moves in Monday, producing flurries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Possible snow flurries expected Monday night in El Paso as a winter storm system moves through the region. El Paso is expecting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front is acting as the trigger we need to see precipitation, and […]
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
El Paso Winterfest Lights Shine on Yelp’s Top 20 Holiday Displays in Texas
Yelp users have acknowledged what we have known for years, San Jacinto Plaza and its surrounding area is home to one of the best Christmas lights displays in the state. The crowd-sourced reviews site recently published its list of the Top Holiday Lights in Texas 2022 and El Paso’s Winterfest is included.
Popular New Mexico Pizza Chain Dion’s Coming to El Paso’s West Side
A popular chain of pizza restaurants from the Land of Enchantment is moving into the Sun City. Albuquerque-based Dion’s restaurant is moving into rapidly growing Northwest El Paso, according to online state documents. Pizza, Subs, and That Ranch Dressing. Loved by its customer for its pies and “amazing” ranch...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 11 to December 17. For updates, click here. Crack Sealing Closures. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Loop 375...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds Monday and Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to welcome a strong cold front that is expected to bring much colder weather into the region, but not before strong winds take over. A Wind Advisory is expected to go into effect starting at 10am Monday as 25-35mph...
KVIA
Nice weekend in store but changes on the way
EL PASO, Texas- It's shaping up to be a nice weekend for Borderland residents. Monday though will bring in much change. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week with more light showers throughout. The winds look to get up to around...
Next Year’s SXSW Festival Got Better With This El Paso Addition
When you think of some of the biggest festivals in the United States, South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin is certainly one of the biggest in the country. Last year we've seen a couple of names represent El Paso at SXSW 2022; however at the end I said it would be awesome to see some bands represent next year.
Ascarate Park Is Now Home To El Paso’s First Pickleball Court
Are you a fan of Pickleball? Not sure what that is? Don’t worry, I didn’t know what that was either until I started seeing friends post about it and I did my research. Pickleball does NOT have anything to do with pickles. Sad. BUT it is a sport that looks pretty fun.
Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes
El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
Double Dog Dare Bakery Is On A Mission To Feed 950 El Paso Shelter Dogs This Christmas
Calling all dog lovers! El Paso dog bakery, Double Dog Dare Bakery (DDD), is in need of extra volunteers this Christmas season to help them feed 950 area shelter dogs!. Back in November, DDD Bakery donated nearly 300 dog-friendly Thanksgiving meals to shelter dogs staying at the Humane Society of El Paso, Animal Rescue League, and Law n’ Paws.
KVIA
Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire
EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
Moms on Board Celebrates Completion of First of Three All-Inclusive Park’s in El Paso
El Paso just keeps impressing me day by day with all the “firsts” happening across our city. Just a few days ago El Paso County welcomed the first Pickleball courts at Ascarate Park, but before that El Paso county held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the city's first all-abilities playground.
KFOX 14
Winter storm to hit the Borderland
A nice and quiet weekend will change rapidly, next Monday. A winter storm will arrive Monday and bring with it very strong cold winds. Moisture may be limited but we could still see a chance for rain/snow by late Monday into early morning Tuesday. Albeit the rain and snow chances,...
spotlightepnews.com
San Elizario WINTER HOLIDAY
Parade of Lights and Luminaria Festival: The city of San Elizario’s annual event is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 17 along Socorro Road and Chicken Ranch Road in San Elizario. Lighted floats, posadas, luminarias, music, dance and vendors. Free admission. Information: sanelizariohistoricdistrict.com.
Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
franchising.com
Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory
December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
El Paso’s 1st Bubba’s 33 opens, employs 200 people but still looking for team members
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 located at 11925 Gateway Blvd West will be opening Monday, Dec. 12. This week, the restaurant will be training 200 team members where local first responders will be receiving hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Bubba’s 33 will be serving lunch and dinner, […]
KVIA
The Salvation Army in El Paso is in need of frozen turkeys for Christmas dinners
EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are in full swing, with Christmas only a few weeks away. Two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner, that's according to a survey by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army provides new toys and gifts. They also provide a food box with a turkey for Christmas dinner. Those turkeys can be donated and dropped off at the Salvation Army.
