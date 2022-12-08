ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Routs Maryland Eastern Shore In Cameron 82-55

Duke had an interesting game against Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday in several ways. First, Jeremy Roach missed the 82-55 win, apparently to rest his toe (you’ll recall he banged it up over Thanksgiving). Second, Dariq Whitehead took his game to another level. And third, UMES is not that bad.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Podcast #467 - Five Freshman Starters

For the first time in Duke basketball history, the starting lineup featured five freshmen as the Blue Devils took on Maryland-Eastern Shore. How did it go? Well, Duke won the game easily, but it was a truly sloppy affair with lots of unforced turnovers. The DBR Podcast crew checks in...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy