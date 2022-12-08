Read full article on original website
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Raiders fans have wild group brawl after heartbreaking loss to Rams (Videos)
Some Raiders fans processed their stunning loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football by fighting on the concourse at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders spent much of the last week talking about the progress they’d made on a three-game winning streak. It seemed like they’d turned a corner.
Score Predictions for Panthers at Seahawks
Our staff picks who will win Sunday's game between Carolina and Seattle.
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
Look: Jerry Rice Not Happy With 49ers On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers suffered another devastating injury. Deebo Samuel got carted off the field during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The star wide receiver was in tears after suffering a seemingly severe knee injury. Samuel got hurt after taking a handoff up the middle for three years....
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes
The Dodgers have a few competitors for their longtime third baseman.
Rob Gronkowski Not Buying the Hype, Calls Cowboys Super Bowl ‘Pretenders’
Through the first 14 weeks of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. Will... The post Rob Gronkowski Not Buying the Hype, Calls Cowboys Super Bowl ‘Pretenders’ appeared first on Outsider.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks S Jamal Adams Needs 'Whole Offseason' to Rehab Quad Injury
Though he's making steady progress in his return from a torn quad suffered in the Seattle Seahawks season opener, Jamal Adams won't have any shot to return even if the team earns a playoff spot winning the NFC West or as a wild card.
Raiders Signed Center Hroniss Grasu to the Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have promoted center Hroniss Grasu to the active roster.
NFL Draft Profile: Kendall Williamson, Safety, Stanford Cardinal
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Stanford S Kendall Williamson
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
Week 14 NFL betting picks - winners, spread, total
Week 14 of the season began with a shocking come-from-behind win by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night with new quarterback Baker Mayfield over the Las Vegas Raiders. Between Sunday and Monday, there are only 12 games left on the schedule. If you are thinking of making any wagers...
Brock Purdy Proves to be an Upgrade in 49ers 35-7 Win Against the Buccaneers
Brock Purdy had an incredible game against the Buccaneers. He is proving to be an upgrade and the key to unlocking the 49ers offense.
LeBron James' SpringHill Company Is Reportedly Taken Seriously In Hollywood: "Now, There's A LeBron Era"
When LeBron James moved to Los Angeles to become a Laker following the end of his second stint with the Cavaliers, there were rumors about his priorities. Some thought he was more invested in becoming a part of the movie business than winning more championships, and he proved them wrong almost immediately by winning it all with the team in 2020.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Vikings vs. Lions: Week 14 preview and predictions
The Minnesota Vikings are about to play their first game outside of the state of Minnesota since they beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday, November 13th. While they are playing outside of the state, they still get to play indoors and won’t play outside until January 1st when they take on the Green Bay Packers.
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
Running Back-Needy Seahawks Elevate Godwin Igwebuike
Set to make his team debut, Godwin Igwebuike will suit up for the Seattle Seahawks with multiple running backs banged up heading into Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
