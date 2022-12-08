Read full article on original website
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
coloradomusic.org
Announcements and Calendar for This Week
Congratulations to COMBO board member Tony ‘T-Loop’ Molina and his wife Katie on the birth of their daughter Inez Magenta! She was born right on time on December 8th at 8:36 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Inez was also welcomed home by her big brother Santeo. Tony picks our playlists each month and we’re pretty sure Inez loves listening to the song selections, too!
coloradomusic.org
Rocky Mountain Brassworks Captures the Warmth of the Holidays Dec. 17th
As the holiday season approaches Rocky Mountain Brassworks is proud to present an evening of music that can enrich your holidays with the stunning splendor of brass music. From beautiful hymns to holiday swing to festive classics, this music truly captures the Warmth of the Holidays. What: Rocky Mountain Brassworks...
coloradomusic.org
Number Thirty Eight Wants to Modify Noise Restrictions on Cabaret License
By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Westword | Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo music and booze venue that’s faced administrative action over noise violations, wants to change some of the current music restrictions that affect the business. “We’ve requested modifications in order to clarify the restrictions on our cabaret license. We’re looking...
coloradomusic.org
Jinx Jones’ Holiday Rockabilly Show at Denver’s Oriental Theater, December 18th
Former Denver resident and super star here Jinx Jones has been twice nominated for Male Rockabilly Artist of the Year by the Ameripolitan Music Awards, has received gold and platinum record awards for his work with R&B divas, En Vogue, has won songwriting awards and has been recognized as one of the hottest acts on the San Francisco music scene.
coloradomusic.org
Steel Panther Announces 2023 US Tour; in Denver on April 1, 2023!
Photo: Steel Panther (from their Facebook page) YAY! Denver – Fillmore Auditorium, April 1st!!! By Jon Hadusek, Consequence | Steel Panther will embark on an extensive 2023 US tour in support of their forthcoming album On the Prowl, which arrives February 24th. The newly announced dates kick off the...
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a ‘Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
travelawaits.com
Experience The Rocky Mountains Along This Unique Amtrak Route — Plus Your Skis Ride Free
Amtrak’s Winter Park Express train is returning for the 2023 season in January. The “ski train” will make it easy to access the popular Winter Park Ski Resort. The seasonal train, which leaves from Denver’s Union Station, travels about 66 miles to the resort. Rocky Mountain...
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
commercecitysentinel.com
Thornton lights up the Winterfest night
Thornton kicked off its annual Winterfest celebration — and the count down to Christmas — Dec. 9 with a tree lighting ceremony. Winterfest continues through Dec. 11, with a 5k footrace Dec. 10, carolers and a Christmas fireworks and plenty of opportunities for kids to visit with Santa Claus.
This Is Colorado's Best Pie Shop
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
denverite.com
Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.
High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley
During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
Denver boy fighting for his life in Belize after horseback riding accident
The family of 8-year-old Stefan Keryan is asking for help to get him back to Colorado as soon as possible after he suffered a horseback riding accident in Belize.
