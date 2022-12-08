ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradomusic.org

Announcements and Calendar for This Week

Congratulations to COMBO board member Tony ‘T-Loop’ Molina and his wife Katie on the birth of their daughter Inez Magenta! She was born right on time on December 8th at 8:36 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Inez was also welcomed home by her big brother Santeo. Tony picks our playlists each month and we’re pretty sure Inez loves listening to the song selections, too!
DENVER, CO
coloradomusic.org

Rocky Mountain Brassworks Captures the Warmth of the Holidays Dec. 17th

As the holiday season approaches Rocky Mountain Brassworks is proud to present an evening of music that can enrich your holidays with the stunning splendor of brass music. From beautiful hymns to holiday swing to festive classics, this music truly captures the Warmth of the Holidays. What: Rocky Mountain Brassworks...
BROOMFIELD, CO
coloradomusic.org

Number Thirty Eight Wants to Modify Noise Restrictions on Cabaret License

By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Westword | Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo music and booze venue that’s faced administrative action over noise violations, wants to change some of the current music restrictions that affect the business. “We’ve requested modifications in order to clarify the restrictions on our cabaret license. We’re looking...
coloradomusic.org

Jinx Jones’ Holiday Rockabilly Show at Denver’s Oriental Theater, December 18th

Former Denver resident and super star here Jinx Jones has been twice nominated for Male Rockabilly Artist of the Year by the Ameripolitan Music Awards, has received gold and platinum record awards for his work with R&B divas, En Vogue, has won songwriting awards and has been recognized as one of the hottest acts on the San Francisco music scene.
DENVER, CO
coloradomusic.org

Steel Panther Announces 2023 US Tour; in Denver on April 1, 2023!

Photo: Steel Panther (from their Facebook page) YAY! Denver – Fillmore Auditorium, April 1st!!! By Jon Hadusek, Consequence | Steel Panther will embark on an extensive 2023 US tour in support of their forthcoming album On the Prowl, which arrives February 24th. The newly announced dates kick off the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!

DENVER(CBS)-  There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Where wolves could be released in Colorado

Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?

It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
WINDSOR, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

Thornton lights up the Winterfest night

Thornton kicked off its annual Winterfest celebration — and the count down to Christmas — Dec. 9 with a tree lighting ceremony. Winterfest continues through Dec. 11, with a 5k footrace Dec. 10, carolers and a Christmas fireworks and plenty of opportunities for kids to visit with Santa Claus.
THORNTON, CO
denverite.com

Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.

High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley

During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy