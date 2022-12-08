ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization

The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat

The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mics catch Jordan Greenway disrespecting Darnell Nurse

After the second period horn sounded in the Minnesota Wild's 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night, a hot microphone picked up Wild forward Jordan Greenway accosting Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse. It's difficult to hear but if you listen back enough times you can pick up Greenway telling Nurse,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Canucks captain Bo Horvat issues statement regarding trade rumors

Horvat, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, is due for a new contract at the end of the season. Recent rumors came to light when Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported in his latest 32 Thoughts Column that “it’s not trending well” between the Canucks and Horvat in regard to a contract extension. Then, Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali said Monday that Horvat rejected a Canucks contract offer.

