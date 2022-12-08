Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
Knoxville teacher gets big surprise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville teacher got a big surprise from Bojangles, a southern food chain based out of North Carolina. Kami Lunsford is a teacher at Karns Middle School and was chosen as on of the 11 teachers to receive a gift card. “Economically, it’s been a rough...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville firefighters donate coats to elementary students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters are used to helping people in times of need, and now the Knoxville Firefighters Association is taking it another step. The organization is donating hundreds of coats to elementary students. On Monday, the firefighters gave out 50 coats to Inskip Elementary students. Larry McAfee Jr....
wvlt.tv
Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
wvlt.tv
‘Children may have remained in unsafe situations’ | Comptroller releases DCS audit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The State Comptroller’s Office released its audit of the Department of Children’s Services Tuesday. “The most important responsibility of DCS is to keep children safe from harm,” the report stated. “We found critical child safety incidents and risks in several of the department’s processes.”
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
wvlt.tv
Maryville animal control to use air cannon for bird relocation
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The animal control division of the Maryville Police Department will be using a propane air cannon to relocate birds in the area, according to MPD officials. Officers will start on Friday in the West Lamar Alexander Parkway and North Dunlap St. area and will continue for...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. holding vaccine clinic ahead of holiday break
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A vaccine clinic for flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be held the week of Christmas by the Knox Co. Health Department. Officials said the county saw a rise in flu cases earlier than normal. “If you haven’t had a flu vaccine this season, it’s...
wvlt.tv
Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Utilities Board offers advice to save customers money on heating bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As winter approaches in East Tennessee, many people will start to use their heat, meaning their bills will likely rise, but officials at the Knoxville Utilities Board said there are a handful of things people can do to save some money. Harley Bryant, the customer support...
wvlt.tv
TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway
Your headlines from 12/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Mayor Jacobs asks to terminate ambulance deal, Diesel stolen from gas station, Artemis back on earth. Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997. Updated: 20 hours ago. Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the...
wvlt.tv
Cedric Tillman opts out of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one month ago and 18 cents less than one year ago. Most money saving items can be bought at hardware stores. Energy saving advice. Updated: 4 hours ago. Most money saving items can be...
wvlt.tv
HIGHLIGHTS: East Tennessee holds off Knoxville in 2nd Rivalry Showcase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout its short history the Rivalry Showcase is evenly split - not just in wins, but points - between Knoxville and East Tennessee. The East Tennessee all-stars bested those from Knoxville Saturday night, 21-14. That’s the same score as last season’s inaugural Rivalry Showcase when Knoxville beat East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Knox Catholic girls’ tennis ranked #1 in the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Global tennis player rating system, Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), has just ranked the Knoxville Catholic girls’ tennis program the number one girls’ high school team in the United States. When it comes to high school tennis, the #1 spot in the nation usually belongs...
wvlt.tv
1 taken to trauma center after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center after a crash in Knox County Tuesday afternoon. Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike near Braden Lane around 2:05 p.m. Officials said they learned a tractor-trailer and a truck painting lines had collided.
wvlt.tv
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items. Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.
wvlt.tv
Vol Shops Shirts firing up the fanbase
Knox Catholic girls’ tennis ranked #1 in the U.S. Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), has just ranked the Knoxville Catholic girls’ tennis program the number one girls’ high school team in the United States. Major scientific breakthrough brings world closer to clean energy. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. Updated: 2 hours ago. The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people...
wvlt.tv
Maury County deputy killed in crash
Knox Catholic girls’ tennis ranked #1 in the U.S. Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), has just ranked the Knoxville Catholic girls’ tennis program the number one girls’ high school team in the United States. Major scientific breakthrough brings world closer to clean energy. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
wvlt.tv
Story behind the design: UT Vol Shop drops new merch ahead of Orange Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Clemson lost its matchup against South Carolina, the Tiger’s Head Coach Dabo Swinney was on a local radio show talking about the loss and the Tennessee Football team. “They’re flipping burgers during the conference championship weekend, like are we going to Atlanta or Phoenix,...
Comments / 0