Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Latest Update On David Krejci
The Bruins will try to start their homestand on a high note without David Krejci. Krejci won’t suit up for Boston for the second straight game after suffering a lower-body injury in the Bruins’ 4-3 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes last Friday. The center blocked a shot and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period but returned for the second. Krejci wasn’t showing any noticeable signs of being in pain and played 15:12 against Arizona.
Yardbarker
Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Hall, Pastrnak, Swayman & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Sooner or later, the law of averages was going to catch up with...
Yardbarker
Talking Points: Ullmark Clutch Again; DeBrusk Celly Extra Sweet
Here’s your Talking Points after a 3-1 win for the Boston Bruins over the Vegas Golden Knights:. GOLD STAR: Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his 16th win. He has arguably be the MVP of this historic Bruins 2022-23 season. There’s no doubt David Pastrnak is in that conversation and even captain Patrice Bergeron, who scored his 10th goal in this game. Ullmark continues to be calm under pressure and be a backbone when the team needs one. On Sunday, (as mentioned below), Ullmark withstood a wave of shots and momentum in the latter half of the second period to help the Bruins bust the game open in the final frame and finish their three-game road trip.
Dodgers News: Veteran Free Agent Not Planning on Pitching in 2023
Reports speculate the Dodgers pitcher will retire soon.
Reunion With Star Reliever Would Be Perfect For Revamped Red Sox Bullpen
The Red Sox very well could have the best bullpen in baseball in 2023 with this reunion
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Sixers: They Could Create A Superteam With DeMar DeRozan
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is clearly in win-now mode. Joel Embiid is playing MVP-level basketball right now, and thus it makes sense that the team would want to build a championship-level squad around him. Though they are a solid team as of right now, the Philadelphia 76ers...
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
A reunion could be necessary after losing out on Bogaerts
GoLocalProv
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
Golden Knights faceoff: NHL’s best in Bruins visit T-Mobile Arena
The Boston Bruins, leading the NHL with an .827 winning percentage and tied with New Jersey for most points, visit the Golden Knights on Sunday. It's a rematch of a Monday (Dec. 5) clash in Boston, when the Knights won 4-3 in a shootout.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
