Here’s your Talking Points after a 3-1 win for the Boston Bruins over the Vegas Golden Knights:. GOLD STAR: Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his 16th win. He has arguably be the MVP of this historic Bruins 2022-23 season. There’s no doubt David Pastrnak is in that conversation and even captain Patrice Bergeron, who scored his 10th goal in this game. Ullmark continues to be calm under pressure and be a backbone when the team needs one. On Sunday, (as mentioned below), Ullmark withstood a wave of shots and momentum in the latter half of the second period to help the Bruins bust the game open in the final frame and finish their three-game road trip.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO