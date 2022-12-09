The Best Etsy Gifts For Plant Lovers

The happiness that we plant lovers get from tending to our little green friends and surrounding ourselves with overgrown foliage is unmatched by most things in this world. Green thumbers both aspiring or expert-level are likely filling their holiday shopping carts with items like a functional watering can that’s pretty enough to be displayed or a bag of nutrient-rich potting soil.
Over the years, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Etsy’s supply of plant-related items. This online platform known for handcrafted and personalized goods is packed with unique products such as ceramic planters, propagating vases and even variegated seedlings ready for planting. Plus, there’s an extra layer of delight in knowing that I’m supporting small businesses when I buy at Etsy.
If you want to present a plant lover with something that they will find truly delightful this year, I won’t gatekeep any longer. Ahead, I’ve assembled a robust list of gift -able plant-related goodies ready for you to shop, all from Etsy . It’s a great idea to hop on these products now. Due to the homemade nature of many of these items, shipping lead times can be long.
Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store looking for the right present for everyone on your list. Luckily, there’s Amazon to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself.
What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon?
The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech and best-selling books. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It doesn’t matter if it’s a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, buying gifts for men can be difficult. Do you get the safe option, such as slippers, or do you go for something a little riskier, like an oil paint set? This comprehensive collection of items was put together by men for men. It covers a broad array of products to help you quickly find the perfect gift for each man on your holiday shopping list this year.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone knows an avid coffee fan who prioritizes a nice coffee mug over breakfast and drinks it around the clock. In fact, you might even be one of them. So next time you need to pick out a gift for a coffee lover, go ahead and treat them to something thoughtful, practical or even indulgent that will make their coffee-filled days all the brighter.
There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
It’s undeniable that a truly thoughtful gift is one of the most straightforward ways to let someone know how important they are to you, and how much you appreciate them in your life. While it doesn’t always have to be something super pricey, splurge gifts are splurges for a reason. We rounded up our favorite luxury gifts that are absolutely worth the splurge.
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. So you only shopped for yourself at this...
If you've ever visited a thrift store, chances are you either loved it or hated it. Perhaps you've visited a thrift store with a menagerie of dust-covered objects from decades past or items that are...
Getting just the right gift can feel like a lot of pressure. While we’ve got plenty of ideas for what to get them, we also have firsthand experience with both giving and receiving lots and lots of different gifts.
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your Christmas wreath is an essential part of your holiday decor. You can string...
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive"
Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath.
Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s the thing with fashion gifts: In theory, they’re perfect for a stylish friend or family member. We know if someone grabbed us gorgeous clothing or a perfect bag, we’d be thrilled. The problem is that people tend […]
(AP)- Thrifting is hot, and Goodwill finds are cool again. But while we're thrilled to find the perfect throwback tee for our own closet, gifting used goods still carries a stigma for some.It shouldn't.Secondhand gifts are better for your wallet, your community and the environment."The planet is drowning in excess stuff," says Lauren Bravo, 34, the London-based author of "How to Break Up With Fast Fashion ." "It feels more sustainable to buy from things that are already out there in the world than adding to the demand for more, more, more."Not convinced? Here are four big benefits of secondhand...
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday shoppers, start your engines! With a little over two weeks until Christmas, we are down to the wire snagging last-minute gifts for loved ones. But we don’t want to make it seem like we forgot about anyone […]
Comments / 0