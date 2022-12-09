ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

The Best Etsy Gifts For Plant Lovers

By Tessa Flores
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uvxbw_0jcMoGEA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPfWd_0jcMoGEA00

A metal plant mister , disco ball hanging planter , some ﻿ Monstera deliciosa seeds and a ceramic pot with drainage .

Etsy

The happiness that we plant lovers get from tending to our little green friends and surrounding ourselves with overgrown foliage is unmatched by most things in this world. Green thumbers both aspiring or expert-level are likely filling their holiday shopping carts with items like a functional watering can that’s pretty enough to be displayed or a bag of nutrient-rich potting soil.

Over the years, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Etsy’s supply of plant-related items. This online platform known for handcrafted and personalized goods is packed with unique products such as ceramic planters, propagating vases and even variegated seedlings ready for planting. Plus, there’s an extra layer of delight in knowing that I’m supporting small businesses when I buy at Etsy.

If you want to present a plant lover with something that they will find truly delightful this year, I won’t gatekeep any longer. Ahead, I’ve assembled a robust list of gift -able plant-related goodies ready for you to shop, all from Etsy . It’s a great idea to hop on these products now. Due to the homemade nature of many of these items, shipping lead times can be long.

Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

A set of two Chinese takeout planters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EiR8_0jcMoGEA00

This pair of Chinese takeout planters adds a little touch of cute to windowsills, shelves or desktops and they even come with decorative chopsticks that can double as a mini trellis for wayward plant tendrils. They're made using plant-based materials and buyers have the option to add drainage holes.

You can buy this pair of Chinese takeout planters from Etsy for around $18.

Etsy/PrintLevel3D

Large glass terrarium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AbXW_0jcMoGEA00

House any humidity-loving plants, succulents or mosses inside this terrarium made to function like a mini greenhouse of glass panes set inside a brass-coated steel frame. It's able to hold a full bed of substrate and plants, while a large swing door makes it easy to access the inside.

You can buy this glass terrarium from Etsy for around $59.

Etsy/UrbanBornShop

A plant pruning set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bNwU_0jcMoGEA00

This 3-piece pruning set makes it easy to precisely manicure dead leaves without disrupting any delicate stems or existing growth. Each tool has been pre-oiled, fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and has an intentional rustic look. The set includes one pair of scissors and two pruners.

You can buy this plant pruning set from Etsy for around $25.

Etsy/Plantheology

A customizable terracotta pot mug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tUih_0jcMoGEA00

The perfect vessel for piping hot tea or morning coffee, this mug designed to look just like a terracotta pot is both dishwasher- and microwave-safe and hails from a small woman-owned business in Odessa, Texas. The seller also offers customizable text and font options for the front of the mug.

You can buy a custom terracotta pot mug from Etsy for around $15.

Etsy/ShelbySellsCo

A cute and customizable T-shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hgEz_0jcMoGEA00

I purchased this very same shirt for my father, one of the most ardent plant-lovers I know, and I can't tell you how many compliments he receives when he wears it. Printed on a premium fabric blend that's breathable and resistant to shrinking, this shirt is available in four color options and sizes XS-XL.

You can buy a custom T-shirt from Etsy for around $22.

Etsy/FifthWallApparel

A living succulent wall arrangement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5Rqw_0jcMoGEA00

When your plant-lover has run out of space for plants, get them this vertical garden that is handmade using urban redwood and cedar that are naturally rot-resistant. Each frame has built-in drainage so your plants won't get water-logged and comes with an easy-hang attachment. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this planter is available in three sizes and can be sold with just the frame or pre-planted with a variety of moss and succulents.

You can buy a living succulent wall arrangement from Etsy for around $45.

Etsy/KileensGardenBoutiqu

A grower's guide to house plants print

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220ssA_0jcMoGEA00

Part educational and part decorative, this poster features care information for house plants and vintage textbook-like imagery. It's available in three sizes (frame not included).

You can buy this house plant poster from Etsy for around $22.

Etsy/BenitaRudmansd

A large capacity metal watering can

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Orf6X_0jcMoGEA00

Any plant lover will tell you that as their collection grows, watering day often means making multiple cumbersome trips to the sink and back for refills. This chic midcentury modern-style watering can actually hold one and half liters (roughly 50 ounces) of water at a time, features a precision spout and is made from an anti-rust stainless steel. This can is also available in both a matte black and silver.

You can buy a metal watering can from Etsy for around $45.

Etsy/CatelliGoods

Hanging macrame wall planters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OA8UR_0jcMoGEA00

A true plant lover's home wouldn't be complete without a macrame plant hanger, and these customizable options are hand-woven and the perfect addition to an empty wall space. Choose from over 40 colors and two sizes that can accommodate pots up to 10 inches in diameter.

You can buy a hanging macrame wall planter from Etsy for around $16.

Etsy/KnottyCraftGirls

Glass frog watering bulbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5Hgt_0jcMoGEA00

Watering bulbs can definitely come in handy for busy plant parents that might not always remember to water as often as they should. I'm obsessed with these hand-blown glass bulbs that feature multi-hued frogs to peek out between the fronds and leaves of your plants.

You can buy these glass frog watering bulbs from Etsy for around $35.

Etsy/Goddessglassdesigns

A bubble planter with removable drainage tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDP4A_0jcMoGEA00

The ultimate nod to modern-meets-'90s decor, these bubble planters feature five drainage holes to keep plants from becoming waterlogged and a removable tray for easy cleaning. A special feature is that the planters are made from a thermoplastic polymer derived from renewables for a highly porous material that keeps soil aerated. The color combinations are also endless as the seller allows you to mix and match your planter and tray shades.

You can buy a bubble planter from Etsy for around $21.

Etsy/LAYERSPACE

A pair of ceramic pots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xg6im_0jcMoGEA00

I purchased this set of ceramic pots with matching trays for myself a couple years ago and I absolutely love them, especially for how reasonably priced they are. They are made with a sturdy glazed clay and are the perfect size for housing plants that are in that awkward in-between stage when they are too big for small first-growth pots, but too small for larger planters.

You can buy this set of ceramic pots from Etsy for around $19.

Etsy/TheNextGardnerInc

A hanging propagation ladder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqNNG_0jcMoGEA00

At this point I've run out of space to house all my mini mason jars filled with spare plant clippings, so if there's one thing at the top of my Christmas list, it's this propagation ladder. Outfitted with nine removable test tube vases, this wooden ladder can easily be hung on a wall or in front of the window, the perfect environment for clippings to start rooting and become ready for planting.

You can buy a hanging propagation ladder from Etsy for around $32.

Etsy/BOHOREVIVED

A metal plant mister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnbfu_0jcMoGEA00

Humidity-loving ferns and tropical plants may appreciate a gentle spray down now and then and this apothecary-like mister is a great way to do it. Not only does the metal body hold a cup and a half of water, but the gold-toned nozzle delivers fine spritzes of water and it's also begging to be displayed on a pile of coffee table books or a mounted shelf.

You can buy this metal plant mister from Etsy for around $20 (this item is currently out of stock but check back soon for availability).

Etsy/ArtandtheGarden

A fresh eucalyptus shower bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhQPO_0jcMoGEA00

One luxury I have recently started affording myself is keeping a fresh and aromatic bunch of eucalyptus hanging from my showerhead. Even non-plant lovers will rejoice in the fragrant and indulgent wonders that this herb bundle can provide. It comes shipped directly to you, already cut and pre-tied with an included self-adhesive hook.

You can buy a eucalyptus shower bundle from Etsy for around $15.

Etsy/EucalyptusBlooms

A hanging disco ball planter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyqYO_0jcMoGEA00

Eye-catching and fun, this disco ball planter bathes any room in rainbow sparkle whenever the light catches it. It's available in three different sizes and each ball comes with a chain so it's ready to hang.

You can buy this disco ball planter from Etsy for around $29.

Etsy/letteroom

Soil moisture indicators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyuEK_0jcMoGEA00

Even the most seasoned plant care pros know that watering plants correctly can be a tricky business, and this tool is a great practical gift to help. These color-changing meters indicate the moisture level of the soil to help gauge how much water your plant needs when, and are made with 100% biodegradable materials. They are available in packs of five or 10.

You can buy these soil moisture indicators from Etsy for around $25.

Etsy/DaphnesBotanicals

A large waterproof potting mat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrJf5_0jcMoGEA00

This potting mat is the perfect gift for indoor greenspace keepers who may not have a lot of outdoor area to pot their plants. Made from waterproof material, it snaps together at the corners to make a tray, great for keeping messes on the mat and not on the floor. After use, it can be unsnapped, folded up and stored.

You can buy this waterproof potting mat from Etsy for around $31.

Etsy/rootsintheboots

Rare variegated monstera deliciosa albo seeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYzbE_0jcMoGEA00

This rare and tropical variation of the monstera deliciosa is not a beginner plant, but once cultivated properly, will reveal both stark white and multi-colored shades of green. This seller ships 100 variegated seedlings that are ready to be potted, and they also send a growing guide.

You can buy this rare monstera plant from Etsy for around $18.

Etsy/RarePlantsHub

A collection of houseplant seeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYTkj_0jcMoGEA00

The perfect collection of exotic tropical houseplants can be found in this seed set of five plant varieties including lofty fig, philodendron and monstera deliciosa, all sourced from a credible grower in San Marcos, California. These seeds will need to be sprouted before planting.

You can buy this collection of houseplant seeds from Etsy for around $40.

Etsy/Plantflix

Related...

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store looking for the right present for everyone on your list. Luckily, there’s Amazon to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself. What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon? The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech and best-selling books. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the...
WTRF

50+ best gifts for men

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It doesn’t matter if it’s a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, buying gifts for men can be difficult. Do you get the safe option, such as slippers, or do you go for something a little riskier, like an oil paint set? This comprehensive collection of items was put together by men for men. It covers a broad array of products to help you quickly find the perfect gift for each man on your holiday shopping list this year.
KTLA.com

20 best gifts for coffee lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone knows an avid coffee fan who prioritizes a nice coffee mug over breakfast and drinks it around the clock. In fact, you might even be one of them. So next time you need to pick out a gift for a coffee lover, go ahead and treat them to something thoughtful, practical or even indulgent that will make their coffee-filled days all the brighter.
whowhatwear

9 Holiday Gifts That Are Too Good Not to Snag for Yourself

There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
CNN

47 splurge-worthy luxury holiday gifts to spoil your favorite people

It’s undeniable that a truly thoughtful gift is one of the most straightforward ways to let someone know how important they are to you, and how much you appreciate them in your life. While it doesn’t always have to be something super pricey, splurge gifts are splurges for a reason. We rounded up our favorite luxury gifts that are absolutely worth the splurge.
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
The Independent

How to give your houseplants the wow factor this Christmas

If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
Us Weekly

This Seriously Stylish Crossbody Is 1 of Amazon’s Most-Loved Gifts Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s the thing with fashion gifts: In theory, they’re perfect for a stylish friend or family member. We know if someone grabbed us gorgeous clothing or a perfect bag, we’d be thrilled. The problem is that people tend […]
CBS Detroit

Millennial Money: 4 reasons for thrift store gifts this year

(AP)- Thrifting is hot, and Goodwill finds are cool again. But while we're thrilled to find the perfect throwback tee for our own closet, gifting used goods still carries a stigma for some.It shouldn't.Secondhand gifts are better for your wallet, your community and the environment."The planet is drowning in excess stuff," says Lauren Bravo, 34, the London-based author of "How to Break Up With Fast Fashion ." "It feels more sustainable to buy from things that are already out there in the world than adding to the demand for more, more, more."Not convinced? Here are four big benefits of secondhand...
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy