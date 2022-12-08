Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Boy George claims producers gave in to his demands after threatening to quit show
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Boy George has stated that he threatened to quit the latest series of the reality show multiple times unless he got his own way. The singer told The Sun that there were various things in the jungle that he was not happy about, and most of the time he got the producers to deal with his complaints.
digitalspy.com
Celebs Go Dating star Sinitta criticises the show's editing
Celebs Go Dating's Sinitta has blasted the show's editing over social media. An on-and-off former girlfriend of Simon Cowell's for 20 years, it's suggested in the new series that the 'So Macho' singer is still in love with the music mogul— despite him having started a family with her close pal Lauren Silverman.
digitalspy.com
Strictly: It Takes Two airs emotional exit interview for couple
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly: It Takes Two aired straight after tonight's results show (December 12) for the first time ever, meaning the raw emotion of Will Mellor and Nancy Xu's semi-final exit made for one of the most moving exit interviews ever. Coronation Street star Will and Nancy...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders scraps early episode release for Dot Branning funeral
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is gearing up to say goodbye to beloved character Dot Branning. The Walford residents will pay tribute to Dot, played by late soap star June Brown, in an episode airing tonight (December 12). The BBC has made a change to its usual World Cup early episode...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing reveals stars' emotional reactions to making final
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing's Monday night results show was an emotional one. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu were sent home at the semi-finals stage a week before the final, but they weren't the only ones shedding a few tears. Carlos Gu and Molly Rainford and Hamza...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher upsets David Metcalfe in Christmas storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale teen Jacob Gallagher upsets his dad David Metcalfe in an upcoming Christmas storyline. Jacob delivers another knock to David's self-esteem when he makes it very clear that he's embarrassed by him. David has been on a downward spiral in recent weeks while trying to keep his...
Photos: Cris Urena's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some iconic photoshoots over the years. Prominent model Cris Urena has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in special fashion. Urena posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Urena is one of the most prominent...
Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint
Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals full details on the Slaters' shock 2023 story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed full details on the Slater family's shocking 2023 storyline. Stacey, Lily, Jean and Eve will find themselves in danger following a carbon-monoxide leak at the house over New Year. Tragedy will strike after the clan decide to throw a New Year's Eve bash, only...
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms proposal in Lola Pearce Christmas storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has offered a first look at Lola and Jay's Christmas storyline. New pictures show Jay popping the question to Lola in heartwarming scenes on Christmas Day. Lola's heartbreaking storyline began on screen back in October, when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing announces next celebrity to leave following semi-finals
Strictly Come Dancing has announced the next celebrity to leave the show – narrowly missing a place in the Grand Finale. Coronation Street star Will Mellor who lost his chance to win the Glitterball. Will was in the dance-off alongside singer Fleur East after finding himself at the bottom...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa admits being "terrified" of June Brown
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has reflected on her years working alongside the late June Brown. The BBC soap have planned an emotional tribute to June in next week's episodes, after she passed away in April this year at the age of 95. Jacqueline, who is known for...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Cain faces new prison shock, and 7 more big soap moments next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's behaviour concerns Cain. (Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV1) Desperate to end the cover-up over Al's...
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Dianne Buswell unveils change to trademark red hair
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has unveiled a change to her trademark red hair. The professional dancer, who was partnered with Tyler West on this year’s series, showcased her new ‘candy cane’ look with a video on TikTok and Instagram, which has seen her add a streak of white to her hair.
Comments / 0