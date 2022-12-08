Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DA: 3 arrests made in deadly shooting of teen at Brookline Park
READING, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Brookline Park back in March during a brawl involving students. During a press conference Tuesday, the D.A. said two shooters, Anthony Boria, 18 and Julian Evans, are charged...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed in road rage shooting outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a man who reportedly shot a woman during a road rage incident in Berks County on Friday. "In our world, there's a lot of road rage incidents, but they don't all end up in firearms or someone being shot," said Det. Ronald Linderman, Central Berks Regional Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation
COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
Man charged with falsely imprisoning girlfriend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with falsely imprisoning his girlfriend after the couple got into a fight last month. Justin Scott Mangiaruga, 32, admitted he wouldn't let his girlfriend leave his Duband Avenue apartment following a fight on Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m. The woman was able to call her mother before Mangiaruga took her cell phone from her, and the mother called police, according...
Man dies 15 years after crash left him disabled, Lehigh County coroner reports
A 59-year-old Allentown man who was a quadriplegic after a crash in 2007 involving a motorcycle and another vehicle died Friday night at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Craig A. Mittl was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. from complications of quadriplegia due to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Police confirm one person is dead following a fire in Limerick Twp., Montgomery County. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman died in the fire Tuesday. She was found deceased on the 3rd floor of a farmhouse on the 400 block of Swamp Pike. Officials responded...
Police seeking to identify attempted bank robber in Lancaster, Columbia counties
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery at the Fulton Bank located on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. According to police, at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a man entered the bank and attempted to cash a check. The suspect tried to use a...
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
Drunken, injured man cited
Sonestown, Pa. — Police responding to reports of a man yelling for help found a "severely intoxicated" man with a head wound. Stephen Terrey, 56, was arrested for public drunkenness after police say they found him walking along Main Street in Sonestown on Dec. 4 at 5:20 p.m. Terrey was allegedly very drunk and aggressive with troopers who responded. He appeared to have a head injury and was taken to UPMC Muncy for medical treatment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in shooting that critically injured woman in Bethlehem neighborhood
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have made an arrest in a shooting that's left a woman in critical condition. Authorities said the careful eyes of witnesses proved critical to tracking him down quickly. Marquis Watkins, 21, of Bethlehem is facing attempted homicide, assault and weapons charges. Authorities say he shot...
Man found behind burning home in Schuylkill County died from self-inflicted gunshot wound: Coroner
A man found dead behind a burning home in Schuylkill County died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a coroner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect arrested in 1988 Pan Am flight bombing that killed 270, including men from Lehigh Valley, Poconos
A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody. The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official. He's accused of making the bomb that led to...
Cops searching for Wind Creek Bethlehem parking deck robbery suspect
Bethlehem police are searching for a Bucks County man they say showed a handgun and demanded cash from a male victim at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino parking deck in the city. Phillip Shawn Zampirri, 37, of Quakertown is charged with felony robbery, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor simple assault. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman charged in drug delivery related death in Bucks
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A drug delivery resulted in the death of a 23-year-old in Bucks County, police report. Police were asked to do a well being check in December 2020 at a home in Warrington Twp. on 23-year-old John May. May was found dead inside the home on Grand Boulevard.
iheart.com
Man Dead, Boy Wounded In Lancaster Shooting
(Lancaster, PA) -- A man is dead and a boy has injuries after a shooting in Lancaster. Thirty-year-old James Diggs of Lititz died after the shooting Friday night at Fourth and Ruby streets. The unidentified boy was shot multiple times, and he remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not reported any arrests, and investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.
State Police continue search for Eric Pyles, 22 years after his disappearance in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2020. State Police are continuing to search for a Virginia youth who went missing in Lebanon County nearly 22 years ago. Eric Wayne Pyles, who was 12 years old at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen...
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
