ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DA: 3 arrests made in deadly shooting of teen at Brookline Park

READING, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Brookline Park back in March during a brawl involving students. During a press conference Tuesday, the D.A. said two shooters, Anthony Boria, 18 and Julian Evans, are charged...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed in road rage shooting outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a man who reportedly shot a woman during a road rage incident in Berks County on Friday. "In our world, there's a lot of road rage incidents, but they don't all end up in firearms or someone being shot," said Det. Ronald Linderman, Central Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with falsely imprisoning girlfriend

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with falsely imprisoning his girlfriend after the couple got into a fight last month. Justin Scott Mangiaruga, 32, admitted he wouldn't let his girlfriend leave his Duband Avenue apartment following a fight on Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m. The woman was able to call her mother before Mangiaruga took her cell phone from her, and the mother called police, according...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Police confirm one person is dead following a fire in Limerick Twp., Montgomery County. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman died in the fire Tuesday. She was found deceased on the 3rd floor of a farmhouse on the 400 block of Swamp Pike. Officials responded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drunken, injured man cited

Sonestown, Pa. — Police responding to reports of a man yelling for help found a "severely intoxicated" man with a head wound. Stephen Terrey, 56, was arrested for public drunkenness after police say they found him walking along Main Street in Sonestown on Dec. 4 at 5:20 p.m. Terrey was allegedly very drunk and aggressive with troopers who responded. He appeared to have a head injury and was taken to UPMC Muncy for medical treatment.
SONESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman charged in drug delivery related death in Bucks

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A drug delivery resulted in the death of a 23-year-old in Bucks County, police report. Police were asked to do a well being check in December 2020 at a home in Warrington Twp. on 23-year-old John May. May was found dead inside the home on Grand Boulevard.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Man Dead, Boy Wounded In Lancaster Shooting

(Lancaster, PA) -- A man is dead and a boy has injuries after a shooting in Lancaster. Thirty-year-old James Diggs of Lititz died after the shooting Friday night at Fourth and Ruby streets. The unidentified boy was shot multiple times, and he remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not reported any arrests, and investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy