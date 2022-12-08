ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

58-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)

The Vancouver Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday. The accident occurred at 18th Street and Brandt Road at around 2 a.m. The police initially tried to stop a suspected drunk driver but he fled the scene and drove till a 4-way stop at the scene of the crash. The driver was going at a high speed and did not stop. This resulted in him crashing into the driver’s side of a Honda Accord.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop

A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Woman hospitalized after SE Portland shooting, investigation underway

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One woman was hospitalized after a shooting on Southeast Main Street in Portland Sunday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau. Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 16600 block of SE Main. Police said they found a woman suffering from an unknown injury and was taken to a nearby trauma center.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
BEAVERCREEK, OR
The Oregonian

Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Body found in park second death in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating two deaths on Friday in different parts of southeast.Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in different parts of Southeast Portland on Frida. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A person was detained in the homicide investigation but not identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an injured victim with possible stabbing injuries. Paramedics also responded and...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Causes of death released for WashCo Jail inmates

The Oregon State Medical Examiner has released findings on three inmates who died in custody this year. The causes of death for three inmates who died this year at the Washington County Jail have been released. The jail in Hillsboro has seen an unprecedented number of inmate deaths this year — four in a four-month span. The first was 23-year-old Bryce Bybee, who was found unresponsive in his cell on April 17. The Oregon State Police, reporting the findings of the State Medical Examiner's Office, said the manner of his death was "undetermined," though the report listed "complications of schizoaffective...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland police investigating four deaths in two days

UPDATE: Body found at Powell Butte Nature Park is second death in SE Portland on Friday.Police are investigating four deaths in two days in different parts of Portland. They include a stabbing, a body found in a park, and two bodies found in a home. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Homicide detectives booked Andrew M. Morrow, 36, of Portland, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of murder in the second degree. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began around 11:35 a.m. Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a...
PORTLAND, OR

