Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
58-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)
The Vancouver Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday. The accident occurred at 18th Street and Brandt Road at around 2 a.m. The police initially tried to stop a suspected drunk driver but he fled the scene and drove till a 4-way stop at the scene of the crash. The driver was going at a high speed and did not stop. This resulted in him crashing into the driver’s side of a Honda Accord.
Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland in hit-run crash
A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, police said.
Vancouver man with medical issues, 66, missing
A 66-year-old Vancouver resident with medical issues has not been seen in a while and is considered missing.
Chronicle
One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop
A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested for DUI after pickup hits sheriff’s office patrol car
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Vancouver man for DUI after he ran into one of their patrol cars blocking a crash scene early Sunday morning. CCSO said just before 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to assist Washington State Patrol with...
Vancouver man charged with vehicular homicide after DUI crash
A Vancouver man was arrested Sunday after authorities say he attempted to flee a traffic stop, causing a crash, and killing another driver.
kptv.com
Woman hospitalized after SE Portland shooting, investigation underway
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One woman was hospitalized after a shooting on Southeast Main Street in Portland Sunday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau. Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 16600 block of SE Main. Police said they found a woman suffering from an unknown injury and was taken to a nearby trauma center.
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte Park
Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
kptv.com
Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek near Kelso, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County. Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road...
3 dead, 1 injured in SE Portland murder-suicide, police say
Three men are dead and a woman is injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.
kptv.com
Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
Multiple people shot in SE Portland, shooter at large
Multiple people were shot in Southeast Portland early Sunday night in an incident that brought dozens of police and 5 ambulances to the scene.
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
kptv.com
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
Body found in park second death in SE Portland
Portland police are investigating two deaths on Friday in different parts of southeast.Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in different parts of Southeast Portland on Frida. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A person was detained in the homicide investigation but not identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an injured victim with possible stabbing injuries. Paramedics also responded and...
Causes of death released for WashCo Jail inmates
The Oregon State Medical Examiner has released findings on three inmates who died in custody this year. The causes of death for three inmates who died this year at the Washington County Jail have been released. The jail in Hillsboro has seen an unprecedented number of inmate deaths this year — four in a four-month span. The first was 23-year-old Bryce Bybee, who was found unresponsive in his cell on April 17. The Oregon State Police, reporting the findings of the State Medical Examiner's Office, said the manner of his death was "undetermined," though the report listed "complications of schizoaffective...
KATU.com
Portland serial thief arrested after spree of identity theft, church robbery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alleged serial thief Sarah Salo is facing three different criminal case charges in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties. According to court documents, Salo, 44, tried to cash several checks in another woman's name at the Woodstock Blvd OnPoint Credit Union in November 2021. An investigating officer found...
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
Lengthy closure expected on Hwy 26 following crash
Following a crash Friday morning, officials closed a section of Highway 26 halfway between Portland and Seaside.
Portland police investigating four deaths in two days
UPDATE: Body found at Powell Butte Nature Park is second death in SE Portland on Friday.Police are investigating four deaths in two days in different parts of Portland. They include a stabbing, a body found in a park, and two bodies found in a home. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Homicide detectives booked Andrew M. Morrow, 36, of Portland, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of murder in the second degree. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began around 11:35 a.m. Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a...
Comments / 1