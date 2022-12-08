Read full article on original website
Serving police officer jailed for Christmas after assault conviction
A serving police officer found guilty of assaulting a man accused of failing to pay bus fare will spend Christmas behind bars after being jailed for three months.Pc Neville Bridgewood, of West Midlands Police, was convicted after a two-day trial at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court last month, the force said.The 39-year-old was found guilty of an assault during an altercation on a bus outside Bilston station, near Wolverhampton, on September 26.Bridgewood was among several officers who responded to a panic alarm triggered on the bus.We expect the highest standards of conduct from our officers and will bring to justice those who...
Murder trial over man bound, gagged and knifed in Glasgow
A man is to stand trial accused of binding, gagging and murdering a man in Glasgow. William Duncan, 55, was found dead in Glenalmond Street on 3 February after concerns were reported to police. Mark McConville, 38, is said have attacked him with a knife, tied him around his arms...
Four jailed over £200,000 pensioner phone scam
Fraudsters who scammed pensioners out of £200,000 by claiming to be police officers have been jailed. The four contacted victims by telephone and told them their bank accounts had been targeted. They then persuaded them to hand over cash, valuables and bank details by claiming it was vital evidence,...
Glasgow night-time industry must provide staff travel home
Glasgow City Council has passed a motion requiring hospitality businesses to provide free and safe transport home for late-night workers after 23:00. It will apply to any new alcohol licences, or existing businesses applying for extended operating hours. Unite union members had lobbied for the move through the Get Me...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Man Took Boy From Mother's Shopping Cart, Put Him In His Own Cart: Cops
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man who seemingly tried to abduct a child from a grocery store. The Attalla Police Department said that the man grabbed a young boy from a woman's cart and put him in his own cart. The mother quickly retrieved her child, and the...
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
Solihull: Three children die in icy lake tragedy
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling into an icy lake near Solihull. A police officer tried to punch through the ice as he and others attempted to rescue the children in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst, on Sunday. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a...
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
Twenty-seven bodies dumped by the roadside in Zambia
The bodies of 27 people, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, have been "dumped" by the roadside in Ngwerere area north of Zambia's capital Lusaka. They are likely to have suffocated to death while in transit, Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale told the BBC. One survivor found "gasping for air" has...
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
I thought my daughter, 5, was going to die after medics missed signs she had invasive Strep A and gave wrong treatment
A MUM thought her five-year-old daughter was going to die after doctors missed signs she was suffering with invasive Strep A. Tanya Dawson initially thought little Lyra had a common cold before discovering she had actually contracted the highly-contagious condition. The 22-year-old then feared the worst following the deaths of...
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
Farnborough Crufts winner guilty over dog attack on visitor
A Crufts winner has been found guilty of allowing her dog to maul the leg of a visitor to her home. Margaret Peacock, 69, was accused of being in charge of the Belgian Malinois while it was dangerously out of control and attacking Natasha Turner. However, she told Salisbury Crown...
Jersey explosion: No survivors found in search after blast
A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life. Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's...
Joan Eardley painting of Glasgow street kids goes for record amount
One of the last finished paintings of Glasgow’s street children by the artist Joan Eardley has sold for a record amount.The Yellow Jumper, which features a “glorious” depiction of children in the now largely demolished neighbourhood of old Townhead in Glasgow, had been put up for auction with an estimate of £100,000 to £150,000.But when the artwork, one the final pieces completed by Eardley before she died at the age of 42 in 1963, went under the hammer, it sold for £200,200 – an auction record for a work by the artist.The painting, described as an “outstanding example” of the artist’s work, shows two of...
Wombwell: £1m cannabis factory found by police
A cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated value of more than £1m has been found by police. Officers located the drugs in an industrial unit on Hemingfield Road, Wombwell, on Sunday afternoon. Sgt Kev Jenkins, of South Yorkshire Police, said the discovery would have "a significant impact on...
