Delaware LIVE News

Teacher’s union gets 1 wish: pay committee moves meeting

Delaware’s state teachers union got one of its wishes Monday when the state committee charged with adjusting the salaries of public school workers announced it will push its monthly meeting back an hour. Mark Holodick, education secretary and chair of the Public Education Compensation Committee said at the start of Monday’s regular meeting that starting next month, the committee will ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
myscience.org

Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide

Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
The Independent

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says white privilege is not a ‘fact’

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she does not believe white privilege is “a fact” as she argued it should not be taught as such in schools.The Cabinet minister said the topic had been part of a debate about what youngsters should be taught in school.She told LBC radio: “We’ve basically said: ‘Look, here’s what we should be teaching, we should have balanced debate’.“There is a lot of debate in the country, we should be able to have those debates. We should be able to have those open discussions, but you shouldn’t be teaching things as fact that are debates.”I...
physiciansweekly.com

Recognizing and Rehabilitating a Toxic Workplace

Healthcare workers are leaving the industry at record rates, sometimes due to a toxic work environment. As physicians and staff begin to spread negative thoughts and ideas within a practice, morale and engagement decrease. According to research published in the MIT Sloan Management Review, the beginning of 2021 saw above...
TheConversationCanada

Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change

While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
The Associated Press

Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ Awards $1 Million in Domestic Violence Shelter Grants, Impacting Nearly 150,000 Women

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- The Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ is honored to announce $1 million in domestic violence shelter grants around the country. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of eliminating cancers affecting women. In 2000, the Foundation furthered its mission to include the prevention and elimination of domestic violence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005428/en/ The Mary Kay Ash Foundation awarded $1 million in domestic violence grants to shelters across the country. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
MedicalXpress

Evidence links precarious employment and poor mental health

A new paper co-authored by King's researchers finds that insecure work can deprive people not only of the financial benefits of secure employment but also the social benefits of regular routine, identity, valued social status and positive social interactions. The research is published in the journal Work, Employment and Society.
Phys.org

Report reveals federal jailing crisis that disproportionately affects people of color

The Federal Criminal Justice Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School has announced the release of the first national investigation of federal pretrial detention. The report, which identifies a "federal jailing crisis" that disproportionately impacts poor people of color, was authored and researched by Prof. Alison Siegler and a team of FCJC students. "Freedom Denied: How the Culture of Detention Created a Federal Jailing Crisis" drew upon two years of court-watching and interviews.
CHICAGO, IL

