Phys.org
White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was "ethnocentric" and thought his race was "superior," he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. "Let me finish …" the teacher is...
22 WSBT
$200M funneled into public schools to implement race, gender ideology, group says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A parental rights group said it's found prominent philanthropic organizations have been funneling millions of dollars to public schools to create a way to implement race and gender ideology. This is reportedly happening while some of the students in these schools are failing at math and...
Teacher’s union gets 1 wish: pay committee moves meeting
Delaware’s state teachers union got one of its wishes Monday when the state committee charged with adjusting the salaries of public school workers announced it will push its monthly meeting back an hour. Mark Holodick, education secretary and chair of the Public Education Compensation Committee said at the start of Monday’s regular meeting that starting next month, the committee will ... Read More
myscience.org
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says white privilege is not a ‘fact’
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she does not believe white privilege is “a fact” as she argued it should not be taught as such in schools.The Cabinet minister said the topic had been part of a debate about what youngsters should be taught in school.She told LBC radio: “We’ve basically said: ‘Look, here’s what we should be teaching, we should have balanced debate’.“There is a lot of debate in the country, we should be able to have those debates. We should be able to have those open discussions, but you shouldn’t be teaching things as fact that are debates.”I...
Public Integrity student homelessness project breaks ground
The Center for Public Integrity is the only national investigative newsroom solely focusing on the causes and effects of inequality. Telling these stories well takes time, resources and expertise. Investigating inequality often requires employing the tools of social scientists to do original analyses. These techniques have been used by newsrooms...
physiciansweekly.com
Recognizing and Rehabilitating a Toxic Workplace
Healthcare workers are leaving the industry at record rates, sometimes due to a toxic work environment. As physicians and staff begin to spread negative thoughts and ideas within a practice, morale and engagement decrease. According to research published in the MIT Sloan Management Review, the beginning of 2021 saw above...
Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ Awards $1 Million in Domestic Violence Shelter Grants, Impacting Nearly 150,000 Women
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- The Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ is honored to announce $1 million in domestic violence shelter grants around the country. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of eliminating cancers affecting women. In 2000, the Foundation furthered its mission to include the prevention and elimination of domestic violence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005428/en/ The Mary Kay Ash Foundation awarded $1 million in domestic violence grants to shelters across the country. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
MedicalXpress
Evidence links precarious employment and poor mental health
A new paper co-authored by King's researchers finds that insecure work can deprive people not only of the financial benefits of secure employment but also the social benefits of regular routine, identity, valued social status and positive social interactions. The research is published in the journal Work, Employment and Society.
A child’s mental health concerns shouldn’t be publicized no matter who their parents are
Even politicians' children deserve privacy during a mental health crisis.
Phys.org
Report reveals federal jailing crisis that disproportionately affects people of color
The Federal Criminal Justice Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School has announced the release of the first national investigation of federal pretrial detention. The report, which identifies a "federal jailing crisis" that disproportionately impacts poor people of color, was authored and researched by Prof. Alison Siegler and a team of FCJC students. "Freedom Denied: How the Culture of Detention Created a Federal Jailing Crisis" drew upon two years of court-watching and interviews.
