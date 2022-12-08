ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 21

Jo Billiot
4d ago

how can the city of new Orleans allow this educated criminal who is under federal investigation for making bad decisions be allowed to make any further bad decisions

Reply(7)
13
Eileen Carter
4d ago

This platform writes fluff pieces and misdirects residents on a regular basis. The Tribune is losing credibility in the community. Sad.

Reply
6
BlueEyedBadGirl
4d ago

Cantrell must have paid the person who wrote this garbage. I don’t see a name other than the Tribune? Too embarrassed to take credit? 🤔🤔🤔

Reply
5
 

