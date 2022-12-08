ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson City Council approves housing development at Waterview Parkway for UT Dallas students

A large housing development that would provide student housing and multifamily use in Richardson was approved for construction during a Dec. 12 City Council meeting. (Courtesy The University of Texas at Dallas) A large housing development that would provide housing for The University of Texas at Dallas students and multifamily...
RICHARDSON, TX
Three-year Dallas North Tollway widening project closes ramps in Frisco for 12-18 months

The two closed ramps in north Frisco are expected to reopen in 12-18 months. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A three-year project to widen the Dallas North Tollway continues in Frisco with lane realignments and ramp closures that will affect drivers in the upcoming months. Traffic over the Fields Parkway bridge is routed through readjusted lanes over the southbound side of the bridge with two lanes of traffic in each direction.
FRISCO, TX
DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth

DFW Truck and Auto Accessories will be moving the Haltom City location to the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) DFW Truck and Auto Accessories is moving into the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The location will be at the intersection of North Freeway and Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth. This will be a relocation of a store in Haltom City. The company started in Arlington in 1978 and has locations in Dallas and Mesquite as well. The website said it has sold more than 150,000 truck covers since opening. An opening date has not been set. 817-222-0800. www.dfwcamper.com/stores/fort-worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Jupiter Family Dental offering dental services in Richardson

Jupiter Family Dental offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Jupiter Family Dental opened in late November in Richardson at 2111 E. Arapaho Road. The dental office offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. Guests can schedule appointments by phone or online. 214-617-9134. www.jupiterfamdental.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Evo Gym bringing private training facility to Plano

Evo Gym will feature a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Evo Gym is set to open in Plano on Jan. 2, according to co-owner Nick Valenta. The gym, located at 6506 Midway Road, will have a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. Evo will be open for fitness trainers to pay a flat rate with no extra cost to their clients. A phone number for the new gym is not yet available.
PLANO, TX
Dallas shoe business Hari Mari cobbles out unique niche

Owners Jeremy and Lila Stewart opened their flagship store on Knox Street in May 2021. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jeremy and Lila Stewart said they knew they wanted a new career path that would encompass helping children after returning from Indonesia. Jeremy had produced a documentary there about the effects of malnutrition on children in Southeast Asia, and Lila spent her time helping children in orphanages. However, they wanted to start a business, not a nonprofit.
DALLAS, TX
Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth

As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
FRISCO, TX
Medical City Frisco opens $91M patient tower

Medical City Frisco's new patient tower will begin accepting patients Dec. 13. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco’s new patient tower, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd., is readying to accept patients after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Dec. 9. The $91 million project features 118,500 square feet of space,...
FRISCO, TX
Ellie Mental Health brings online, in-person therapy to Plano

Ellie Mental Health offers a variety of therapy options for individuals, families or couples. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health opened a new office in Plano on Dec. 8, according to a press release from the company. Ellie Mental Health is located at 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Ste. 3600. The Plano location was started by Tom and Linda Hazelton and aims to provide accessible mental health care. The office provides various types of online or in-person therapy for individuals, families or couples. 469-829-7516.
PLANO, TX
Q&A: Ask senior living experts

Cathi Coridan is a real estate agent who specializes in the transition to senior living. (Courtesy Cathi Coridan) Seniors are left with a big decision as they get older regarding where they should live. Local experts discuss how to find the right fit for each person and their needs. Cathi...
DALLAS, TX
