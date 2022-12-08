Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Related
Richardson City Council approves housing development at Waterview Parkway for UT Dallas students
A large housing development that would provide student housing and multifamily use in Richardson was approved for construction during a Dec. 12 City Council meeting. (Courtesy The University of Texas at Dallas) A large housing development that would provide housing for The University of Texas at Dallas students and multifamily...
Three-year Dallas North Tollway widening project closes ramps in Frisco for 12-18 months
The two closed ramps in north Frisco are expected to reopen in 12-18 months. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A three-year project to widen the Dallas North Tollway continues in Frisco with lane realignments and ramp closures that will affect drivers in the upcoming months. Traffic over the Fields Parkway bridge is routed through readjusted lanes over the southbound side of the bridge with two lanes of traffic in each direction.
DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth
DFW Truck and Auto Accessories will be moving the Haltom City location to the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) DFW Truck and Auto Accessories is moving into the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The location will be at the intersection of North Freeway and Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth. This will be a relocation of a store in Haltom City. The company started in Arlington in 1978 and has locations in Dallas and Mesquite as well. The website said it has sold more than 150,000 truck covers since opening. An opening date has not been set. 817-222-0800. www.dfwcamper.com/stores/fort-worth.
Drive-thru coffee shop Seven Brew Coffee approved for Richardson opening
Seven Brew Coffee is planning to open a drive-thru only location in Richardson off of East Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson City Council approved a special permit for a drive-thru only restaurant off of East Belt Line Road during a Dec. 12 City Council meeting. Seven Brew Coffee...
Jupiter Family Dental offering dental services in Richardson
Jupiter Family Dental offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Jupiter Family Dental opened in late November in Richardson at 2111 E. Arapaho Road. The dental office offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. Guests can schedule appointments by phone or online. 214-617-9134. www.jupiterfamdental.com.
Evo Gym bringing private training facility to Plano
Evo Gym will feature a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Evo Gym is set to open in Plano on Jan. 2, according to co-owner Nick Valenta. The gym, located at 6506 Midway Road, will have a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. Evo will be open for fitness trainers to pay a flat rate with no extra cost to their clients. A phone number for the new gym is not yet available.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit extends discount GoPass program again
The Discount GoPass Tap Card gives riders who qualify 50% off the regular price of a DART pass. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Dallas Area Rapid Transit will continue to provide a 50% discount on passes for qualified riders through 2024, according to a news release from the transit company. DART’s...
Keller City Council pauses new pickleball courts due to parking, location
Pickleball players use composite or wooden paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Keller City Council denied the construction of four lighted pickleball courts at Bear Creek Park during its regular meeting Dec. 6. But that does not mean the project is dead, only delayed a bit.
McKinney ISD plans for 2023-24 shift in attendance zones ahead of new school opening
McKinney ISD has proposed new attendance zones in anticipation of opening a new school in 2023. (Rendering courtesy McKinney ISD) With the opening of Frazier Elementary School next year, McKinney ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24 school year during the board of trustees meeting Dec. 13. Ruth and...
Dallas shoe business Hari Mari cobbles out unique niche
Owners Jeremy and Lila Stewart opened their flagship store on Knox Street in May 2021. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jeremy and Lila Stewart said they knew they wanted a new career path that would encompass helping children after returning from Indonesia. Jeremy had produced a documentary there about the effects of malnutrition on children in Southeast Asia, and Lila spent her time helping children in orphanages. However, they wanted to start a business, not a nonprofit.
Alley conversion project providing major revitalization within Dallas
This alley between Gaston Avenue and Junius Street runs from North Beacon Street to Parkmont Street. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas officials have spent the last year working to clean up and rebuild a variety of alleyways throughout the city. The entire alley project, which includes cleaning and clearing 1,365 alleys...
Southlake council approves contract to add synthetic turf at Bicentennial Park
A concrete pad was poured, and turf installation is next for Bicentennial Park in Southlake. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Bicentennial Park will soon have synthetic turf after the council approved a contract with Geo Surfaces Inc. for $125,300, part of a contract to not exceed $130,000, during the Nov. 15 meeting.
Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth
As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
Medical City Frisco opens $91M patient tower
Medical City Frisco's new patient tower will begin accepting patients Dec. 13. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco’s new patient tower, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd., is readying to accept patients after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Dec. 9. The $91 million project features 118,500 square feet of space,...
Ellie Mental Health brings online, in-person therapy to Plano
Ellie Mental Health offers a variety of therapy options for individuals, families or couples. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health opened a new office in Plano on Dec. 8, according to a press release from the company. Ellie Mental Health is located at 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Ste. 3600. The Plano location was started by Tom and Linda Hazelton and aims to provide accessible mental health care. The office provides various types of online or in-person therapy for individuals, families or couples. 469-829-7516.
Photos: Storm damage hits multiple locations in Grapevine
Residents of a Shady Oaks mobile park home in Grapevine clean up debris following a storm on Dec. 13. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Tornado sirens alerted Grapevine residents of incoming storms on two different occasions Dec. 13. In the wake of the storm, numerous businesses and residential areas were impacted throughout town.
Lewisville City Hall basement undergoing construction
About 10,500 square feet of Lewisville City Hall’s basement will be remodeled into a conference center. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The construction of Lewisville City Hall’s basement is underway after Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement Dec. 5. About 10,500 square feet of the basement will be...
McDermott Road construction causing lane changes in Plano
McDermott Lane will be undergoing construction from Dec. 12-22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction on McDermott Road will cause lane changes through Dec. 22, according to a news release from the city of Plano. Westbound traffic along McDermott Road from Rockledge Lane to Chama Drive will be detoured to the eastbound...
Q&A: Ask senior living experts
Cathi Coridan is a real estate agent who specializes in the transition to senior living. (Courtesy Cathi Coridan) Seniors are left with a big decision as they get older regarding where they should live. Local experts discuss how to find the right fit for each person and their needs. Cathi...
UPDATE: Severe weather downs power lines, trees in Grapevine and Southlake
Storm damage from the DFW Business Park at 2151 Ira E. Woods Ave., in Grapevine, landed near the roadway. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) At approximately 8:45 a.m., storms moved through Grapevine, causing significant damage that spanned several miles, the city announced in the late afternoon Dec. 13. The first area of...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0