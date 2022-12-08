Read full article on original website
Cheyenne County closes county roads
In a statement released at about 8:45 a.m. today, Tuesday, Dec. 13, all Cheyenne County roads are closed due to the storm. "Effective at 8:30 a.m. this morning after conversing with our county highway superintendent Doug Hart, we have made the decision to close all of the county roads in Cheyenne County effective immediately," Sheriff Adam Frerichs said in a written statement.
Storm closing regional highways
Interstate 80 is closed this morning due to severe weather. The closure was expanded from the Wyoming border east to Ogallala to include North Platte. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is also reporting an accident on I-80, leading to the highway closure. In Cheyenne County, Sheriff Adam Frerichs says...
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
Three longtime public servants retire from Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb.- Three familiar faces to Kimball are bidding farewell to the community and the county. Outgoing Sheriff Harry Gillway, outgoing Jail Administrator Linda Williams and outgoing County Commissioner Larry Engstrom were celebrated today at the Kimball County Transportation Services building. In the reception held this afternoon, the public was...
Kimball, Leyton first to cancel classes Tuesday
KIMBALL, Neb.- Kimball Public Schools Superintendent Trevor Anderson informed News Channel Nebraska MondayKimball Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, December 13th, because of the strong winter storm expected to strike the panhandle. Anderson said a decision about Wednesday would be made late Tuesday afternoon. Leyton also cancelled classes for...
City of Kimball declares snow emergency as winter storm bears down
The City of Kimball has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm which is forecast to drop as many as 12 inches of snow on the city. The city asks that citizens immediately move their cars off of snow routes. Kimball snow routes are Chestnut Street from 1st Street to 4th Street and 2nd Street from Howard Street to Oak Street. Please keep your vehicle off of these routes through Thursday, December 15th so that city snow crews can keep them clear.
Vehicle accident closes westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne
PINE BLUFFS - The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne Saturday morning due to a vehicle accident. WyDOT reopened the road mid-afternoon Saturday. This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel Nebraska for the latest.
