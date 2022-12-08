The City of Kimball has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm which is forecast to drop as many as 12 inches of snow on the city. The city asks that citizens immediately move their cars off of snow routes. Kimball snow routes are Chestnut Street from 1st Street to 4th Street and 2nd Street from Howard Street to Oak Street. Please keep your vehicle off of these routes through Thursday, December 15th so that city snow crews can keep them clear.

KIMBALL, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO