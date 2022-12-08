Kuna Middle School teacher arrested for lewd conduct with minor

Kuna Middle School teacher Cory R. Gaylor was arrested by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning for illegal sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

The 51-year-old is charged with felony counts of enticing a child through use of the internet and lewd conduct, both felonies.

Gaylor teaches Spanish and introduction to world cultures in Kuna.

“As you can imagine, this news is concerning for our students and staff,” Superintendent Wendy Johnson said in a press release. “We are putting plans in place to help support our students who may have been impacted by the news and will have counselors available for students to talk to within the coming days.”

The investigation into Gaylor’s actions began late Wednesday after detectives received information from a third party that Gaylor had illegal sexual contact with a teenager last weekend. Detectives obtained evidence that over the last several weeks, Gaylor used texting to entice the teenager into sex.

“With the arrest, Mr. Gaylor has been placed on administrative leave and will not return to teaching in our school or district pending the resolution of the charges against him,” Johnson said in the release.

Gaylor is currently on paid administrative leave, according to Kuna School District Communication Director Allison Westfall.

The crime of lewd conduct is punishable by life in prison. Gaylor will make his first court appearance on Friday and is being held in the Ada County Jail.

Students and parents can contact the middle school’s counseling staff at 208-922-1002.

Anyone with information should call 208-577-3734 or send an email to rpacheco@adacounty.id.gov.