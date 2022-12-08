ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonfoodfinder.com

Saigon House, a Former Midtown Favorite, Finds New life in North Houston

Long before it closed and relocated to North Houston, I was a frequent diner at Saigon House in Midtown. Between the restaurant’s Viet-Cajun crawfish, which developed a cult-like following, and chef and owner Tony Nguyen’s charisma, I was an instant fan. Now nestled in a strip center housing mostly of Asian businesses at 3645 Cypress Creek Parkway, Saigon House has found new life.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go

The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
HUMBLE, TX
onscene.tv

1 Killed After Pickup Truck Slams Into Car At Red Light | Houston

12.11.2022 | 12:57 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash. It was reported a black Toyota Camry was stopped at the light on the outbound feeder rd of the Northwest Fwy and Dacoma St. A white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of the Camry while it was stopped at the light. There was three occupants inside the Camry. The driver and front passenger are okay but the back passenger is deceased at the scene. The three occupants in the Camry know each other. All involved are adults. The male driver of the truck remained at the scene and has been detained. Intoxication investigation is pending on the pickup driver. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
hccegalitarian.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON

A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX

