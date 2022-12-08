Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Related
houstonfoodfinder.com
Saigon House, a Former Midtown Favorite, Finds New life in North Houston
Long before it closed and relocated to North Houston, I was a frequent diner at Saigon House in Midtown. Between the restaurant’s Viet-Cajun crawfish, which developed a cult-like following, and chef and owner Tony Nguyen’s charisma, I was an instant fan. Now nestled in a strip center housing mostly of Asian businesses at 3645 Cypress Creek Parkway, Saigon House has found new life.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
2023 RodeoHouston's genre calendar has everything from country to rock to hip-hop
Let's hear your guesses, rodeo fans! We already know four acts of the 20-night event. Now, it's time to fill in the blanks. Check out the calendar here.
papercitymag.com
Fashion Woodlands Turns The Closet Queen’s New Home Into a Wonderland — Top Designers Step Up For Make-A-Wish
A model in Cesar Galindo, hostess Theresa Roemer, designer Cesar Galindo at the Fashion Woodlands (Photo by Hung Truong Photography) Where: The new Woodlands home of Theresa Roemer (not the storied mansion in the Carlton Woods section of The Woodlands) PC Moment: Houstonians across the region gathered in the a...
cw39.com
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
spacecityweather.com
Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go
The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
KHOU
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
Caught on camera: Robbers attack employees, threaten customers, steal $3,000 at trendy sushi spot
Houston police are looking for two men who were caught on camera robbing a trendy Washington Avenue sushi restaurant.
Arctic cold for Christmas? Here's what we know about next week's front
After an unseasonably humid and warm December stretch, those wishing for a winter wonderland in time for Dec. 25 may just get it.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
onscene.tv
1 Killed After Pickup Truck Slams Into Car At Red Light | Houston
12.11.2022 | 12:57 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash. It was reported a black Toyota Camry was stopped at the light on the outbound feeder rd of the Northwest Fwy and Dacoma St. A white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of the Camry while it was stopped at the light. There was three occupants inside the Camry. The driver and front passenger are okay but the back passenger is deceased at the scene. The three occupants in the Camry know each other. All involved are adults. The male driver of the truck remained at the scene and has been detained. Intoxication investigation is pending on the pickup driver. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man seen at Hobby Airport-area apartment complex for days banged on door before being shot, HPD says
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday right behind a towering parking structure that serves Hobby Airport. The woman surrendered but hasn't been charged with anything yet.
iheart.com
Houston-Area Restaurant Voted Best Burger In TX, Among The Best In The U.S.
A longtime local fave has been voted best burger in the state of Texas. Reader's Digest put in the work, did the necessary eating, and compiled a list of the best burgers in every state. The Texas winner was Tookie's Hamburgers & More in Kemah. You're probably familiar with Tookie's,...
fox26houston.com
1 killed after speeding pickup truck slams into other vehicle in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Houston has taken one person's life overnight Sunday and officers investigating if the driver in the striking vehicle was intoxicated. ALSO OVERNIGHT: 1 killed in T-bone crash with suspected drunk driver in South Houston. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 10100...
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
Comments / 0