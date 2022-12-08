Read full article on original website
Related
7 best heated clothes airers to speed up laundry drying times this winter
If you hate living with laundry draped over your radiators but you don’t fancy the running costs of a tumble dryer, you’ll be pleased to hear there is a middle ground.It’s called a heated airer and it looks like a regular airer, except the rails heat up when you plug the unit into a power socket. It’s estimated they cost between 10p to 20p an hour to run, making them cheaper to run than a tumble dryer.Clothes dry faster over these spaced-out rails than they would on radiators and they’re far kinder on the stitching and the material of your...
thetrek.co
Best Backpacking Gear Deals From the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale
This is a sponsored post brought to you by REI. Head over to REI.com between 12/9/22 and 12/19/22 to take advantage of the annual REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. Who says you can’t hit the trails just because it’s 20 degrees and snowy out? With the right clothing and equipment, every season is hiking season! Save up to 30% on four-season clothing layers and backpacking gear between December 9 and December 19 during the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. We sifted through the catalog to find the best deals so you don’t have to. Here are some of our favorites.
Vintage Sweets, Invented Smokes: Taking the Concession Stand Back to the ’80s in ‘Empire of Light’
When it came to recreating an early ’80s-era cinema in a British coastal town for Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light,” a vital part of the success lay in the most seemingly minuscule details. The film is the first collaboration between the filmmaker and acclaimed production designer Mark Tildesley. Childhood memories instantly proved to be a perfect jumping-off point for the fellow Brits. “We started to chat about our cinema experience growing up, and I told him about a holiday I went on to the Isle of Wight,” Tildesley told IndieWire. “It was as miserable as buggery, freezing cold, and my mum...
travelnoire.com
Books By Black Authors that Will Inspire Your Next Vacation
There’s nothing quite like a book that transports you to another place or time. One that fills your mind with wonder or mystery or excitement. Books like these can be all the inspiration you need to turn the written word into your very own reality. We’ve compiled a list of books by Black authors that will have you planning your next vacation. Be it fiction or nonfiction, set domestically or internationally, these books and their lush surroundings are the perfect push to get you out exploring.
How to sleep better on an uncomfortable mattress – 7 easy hacks
Broken sleep isn't fun, so try these easy hacks to make your mattress instantly more comfortable.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
Albany Herald
"Like Being Hugged With Clouds!" Amazon's No. 1 Selling Robes Are Up to 50% Off
What's better than slipping into a soft, super-plush robe after a shower? There are few things, but we can definitely think of one: discounts on the coziest robes around! the best robes make us feel like we're swaddled in comfort, and we can't get enough of them. And getting a sweet deal on a comfy bathrobe to lounge around in somehow makes the fabric much more luxe and the fuzzy much fuzzier, right?
Oddee
A Comprehensive Guide to Cleaning Your Shoes
Freezing your shoes to clean them? Just when you thought you've heard it all... Regardless of whether you’ve owned a pair of shoes for years or you’re just starting to wear them, there are some simple ways to clean them and make them look good again. Read on to find out what you should be doing.
You Can Get a Hydro Flask Water Bottle for Under $30 at Nordstrom Today
We all know the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day, but not all water bottles are created equal. In recent years, the Hydro Flask has made itself known as the most coveted water bottle out there — and if you’ve had your eye on one for a while but have been waiting on that price tag to drop, your patience is finally paying off. Nordstrom is having a special sale today that means you can get a Hydro Flask water bottle for under $30, and it’s the perfect stylish, inspiring gift to give yourself this holiday season. Why do we...
Daily Beast
These Distinguished Men’s Gifts Will Add a Holiday Sparkle to Their Eyes
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Naughty or nice, we love to spoil the guys in our life. We’ve combed the ‘net for some of the chicest and most curious finds that men of good (or even average) taste will love to receive. With the holidays fast approaching, order now to get the merchandise or be forced to print a photo of your gift and stick it in a card, which is decidedly less exciting.
21,000 Amazon Fans Love This Hard-side Luggage That Looks Like the Away Brand—for a Whole Lot Less
The durable materials and numerous color options ranging from black to petal pink have made Away runaway winners in the travel space. But Away-brand luggage carries a hefty price tag. The brand's hard side bigger carry-on retails for $295+, and checked bags are nearly $400. Here at Parade.com, we're all...
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
couponingwithrachel.com
Nail Wraps $5.99 Per Set Shipped ~ Over 100 Choices
Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. These Nail Wraps over at Jane are just $5.99 a set shipped. With over 100 choices, you’re sure to find the ones you love!. Nail polish wraps. Non toxic, 10 free and vegan. Peel,...
hypebeast.com
Paul Smith Heads to the Kitchen With Allday Goods Knife Collaboration
Although British fashion designer Paul Smith is known for his colorful and refined designs, he isn’t limited to just one industry. Now, Smith has dipped his hands in the kitchen with a new collaboration with Hugo Worsley’s Allday Goods. By partnering with the chef-turned-knife maker’s brand, the new...
travelnoire.com
Viator Releases Top Gift Giving Experiences of 2022
As we wind down the year, several people wonder what to give their family and friends for the holidays. Of course, there is no shortage of options, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday deals. But, instead of gifting the usual candle and PJ set, have your thoughts about giving your loved ones an experience? Because, after all, memories are priceless.
travelnoire.com
Universal Yums: Get Tastes From Around The World At Your Door
Looking for a holiday gift guide featuring unique treats from all over the world? Travel Noire’s got you covered!. Travel enthusiasts will likely agree that one of the joys of globetrotting is tasting your way through a new location. Experiencing a culture’s unique cuisine is one of the many gifts of setting out to see the world. But if time or funds force you to limit your expeditions, there’s still a way to connect with other cultures through their foods.
How Many Clothes Should We Own, Exactly?
“Buy less and buy better” has become a common refrain in fashion’s sustainability movement. But how much should we actually be buying? If a new report is anything to go by, it’s likely a lot less than you think. Researchers from Berlin’s Hot Or Cool Institute found that we should only be purchasing five new garments a year in order to stay in line with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, if nothing else changes. That would mean shoppers in the U.K. alone would need to reduce their consumption by up to 80 percent in some cases.
How to embrace hygge, the cozy home trend we love
Hygge is the Danish concept of overwhelming coziness. Here's how to fill your home with hygge décor.
The Internet Can’t Get Enough of These Blueland Hand Soap Tablets
If you’ve logged on to any of your social media channels lately, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Blueland trending. This viral #CleanTok brand offers more than just a new way of cleaning. Blueland’s mission is to make it easy to be eco-friendly. They offer innovative products that are convenient, effective and affordable—all in reusable packaging.
The Easiest Way To Hang Stockings Without Nails
One of the most important places to decorate for the holiday season is the fireplace mantel. Typically, stockings are used to adorn this area of the home.
Comments / 0