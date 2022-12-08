Read full article on original website
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.
Arizona sheriff calls on Gov. Ducey to stop sending shipping containers to border for makeshift wall
The sheriff of Santa Cruz County in Arizona says he will start making arrests if shipping crates are placed along the border on federal lands.
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
themainewire.com
Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
kawc.org
Arizona's Maricopa County wants judge to stop attempt by Kari Lake to challenge her election loss
PHOENIX -- Maricopa County wants a judge to toss out a bid by failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake to get immediate action on her request for election records so she can challenge her loss to Katie Hobbs. At a hearing this past week, Deputy County Attorney Joseph Branco acknowledged...
AZFamily
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Winter Storm Brings Northern Arizona School Cancellations and Start Delays
Northern Arizona school officials are spreading the word that the big winter storm that hit last night has caused school closures for some and start time delays for others. Below details each district’s plans that are impacted:. Flagstaff Unified School District: Schools will have a two-hour delayed start. Morning...
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff Paul Penzone Braces for $1.15 Million Monthly Court Fine
One month after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was held in contempt in an ongoing federal court case, the county is readying itself for a fine of $1.15 million — and possibly more. At the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to authorize...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
YAHOO!
Cochise County supervisors, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem had a no good, very bad day
In Cochise County, a judge on Thursday ordered the supervisors to certify the election and in under two hours, it was done. In Maricopa County, a federal court judge awarded sanctions in a "frivolous" lawsuit brought earlier this year by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. “Imposing sanctions in this case...
Tri-City Herald
Moose encountered in southwestern WA for first time. Experts explain what it means
The Mount Rainier National Park Service released a photo of the first recorded moose sighting at Mount Rainier in Washington’s state Thursday. The sighting could be a sign of an increase in moose activity in the southern Cascades, experts say. The park released a tweet depicting a picture of...
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Western Washington man Sentenced to 42 Months After Underground Bunker Found Filled With Firearms and Explosives
SEATTLE - A 42-year-old Snohomish County man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 42 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms and destructive devices, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. James Wesley Bowden was arrested in November 2021, following an altercation at his property on...
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
