ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
themainewire.com

Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
MAINE STATE
AZFamily

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Winter Storm Brings Northern Arizona School Cancellations and Start Delays

Northern Arizona school officials are spreading the word that the big winter storm that hit last night has caused school closures for some and start time delays for others. Below details each district’s plans that are impacted:. Flagstaff Unified School District: Schools will have a two-hour delayed start. Morning...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
Phoenix New Times

Sheriff Paul Penzone Braces for $1.15 Million Monthly Court Fine

One month after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was held in contempt in an ongoing federal court case, the county is readying itself for a fine of $1.15 million — and possibly more. At the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to authorize...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
CBS Denver

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers

The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy