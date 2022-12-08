Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Samoa Joe Discusses Current Run With AEW: “We’re Just Getting Started”
AEW superstar and current ROH TV champion and TNT champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with DAZN about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his run with the promotion thus far, how much he enjoyed working with Juice Robinson at Final Battle, and what he would be doing if he weren’t wrestling for AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Makes Significant Backstage Hire In Former WWE Executive
AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production. A new report from PWInsider notes that Mansury will start working for AEW at tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite taping from Garland, TX. He was backstage for the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, but is now officially with the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Becky Lynch Calls WWE Raw Star The Future Of The Wrestling Business
Becky Lynch spoke about a wide range of topics while doing an interview with Verge. During it, she praised WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley and noted that she believes the rising star is ‘incredible’. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy and Private Party, Tay Melo, The Factory and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will look to take their record together to 6-1, while Tay Melo has a warm-up before her Winter Is Coming Dynamite match against Ruby Soho, Kip Sabian continues his chase to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and more.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Writer Wonders If John Cena Breaking WWE World Title Record Is Important
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena competed in the WWE as a full-time wrestler before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as either the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns, are his greatest professional achievement.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/15/2022 (Kylie Rae and WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Milwaukee, WI to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Dana Brooke defeated Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) * Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 12/13/2022
– The post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT opens up with a look back at Saturday’s Premium Live Event. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as fans chant “NXT!” now. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Pitches For WWE NXT Talent Call Ups
There have been pitches for numerous NXT talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, according to Fightful Select. NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated that “WWE higher-ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience since they’re largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Their Gimmick
While appearing on Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes talked about a wide range of topics. During it, Rhodes recalled meeting with Vince McMahon ahead of his debut as Goldust. “He [Vince] said androgynous. Vince said that the first time when he presented that character to me, I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Wheeling, WV 12/10/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match- The Uso’s (c) vs The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) ends in a no contest due to interference from Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman. This sets up the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Card For World Tag League and Super Junior Tag league Finals Event
NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday’s World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, while Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals. Here is the lineup:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Was Originally Supposed To Go By The Rock Name
Early in 1997, Ken Shamrock joined WWE and refereed the WrestleMania 13 Submission Match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin as a special guest referee. By the end of the year, Shamrock had developed into a wrestler in his own right and had matches with stars like The Rock, The Undertaker, Owen Hart, and others.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Talks How Roddy Piper Always Made The Audience Believe In His Work
On a recent edition of The Snake Pit, Jake “The Snake” Roberts reminisced on the late WWE Hall of Famer, Roddy Piper. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “He’s another one of those guys who didn’t need a belt. But had Vince seen the light and worked with Piper, I think it would have been just unbelievable because Viper was such a strong character.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Matches Revealed for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. The women’s tag team match was announced following the backstage brawl at Deadline....
wrestlingheadlines.com
D’ Lo Brown Reflects On His Latest Run With IMPACT
The legendary D’Lo Brown recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on his latest run with IMPACT, as well as providing some behind-the-scenes insight on the promotion’s popular Aces & Eights faction. Highlights from the signing can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Details on ROH HonorClub Return
Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform. — More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month, With New PPV and TV Content To Come — December 11, 2022 – On the heels of a momentous Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Says He’s So Proud Of Roxanne Perez, Talks Her Big Win At NXT Deadline
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast Booker T spoke about his former student, Roxanne Perez, and the huge victory she picked up at this weekend’s NXT Deadline premium live event, which has set Perez up to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT women’s championship. Booker also explains why he became so emotional after Perez’s win. Check it out in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tessa Blanchard Names WWE & AEW Wrestlers As Dream Opponents
During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard named several stars she wants to face. Blanchard noted that AEW’s Red Velvet had impressed her recently. She also named WWE’s Natalya and Charlotte Flair:. “People ask me this all the time. There are...
