Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Makes Significant Backstage Hire In Former WWE Executive
AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production. A new report from PWInsider notes that Mansury will start working for AEW at tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite taping from Garland, TX. He was backstage for the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, but is now officially with the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Announces Next Dark Tapings for Universal Studios
AEW has officially announced their next Dark tapings for Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida. Several Dark episodes will be taped on Saturday, December 17. The first session will run from 2-5pm and the second session will run from 7-10pm. Doors open thirty minutes before each session, and tickets...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Deadline Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The inaugural WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to join us for live Deadline coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute Kickoff pre-show. The Kickoff will feature a panel discussion, plus the entrant order reveals for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The main show will then air live at 8pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Weekly TV Series To Launch On Honor Club
Tony Khan announced at the press conference after Final Battle that a weekly Ring of Honor TV series will be launching on the Honor Club streaming service. They will keep a relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and B/R Live for the pay-per-views, which will be added to the Honor Club streaming service after ninety days.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several AEW Stars To Compete At AAA Noche de Campeones Event
Lucha Libre AAA will present its last major international event of the year on December 28 with the 2022 “Noche de Campeones” event. It will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico. AEW’s FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo will work the show. Here is the card:. *AAA Mega...
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Becky Lynch Calls WWE Raw Star The Future Of The Wrestling Business
Becky Lynch spoke about a wide range of topics while doing an interview with Verge. During it, she praised WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley and noted that she believes the rising star is ‘incredible’. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cathy Kelley Reveals She Was Offered WWE Commentary Role
Cathy Kelley returned to WWE after a couple of years away, and she recently discussed her return during an appearance on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing. Kelley revealed that she was offered several roles within the company. “I always stayed in touch with Stephanie and Hunter (Triple H), they...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Update on William Regal’s WWE Return
A new report from PWInsider notes that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with WWE, and he is set to start during the first week of January. Word is that Regal will have a Vice President position in the company, but there’s no word yet on what the official title will be. Regal previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Original Plans For Him At WWE WrestleMania 19
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, he talked about the original plans leading into WrestleMania XIX in 2003. In the end, he dropped the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar at the show. “What I think they were...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. “The second annual Champions Series rolls on as we finish up the first half of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard Says 2002 Was a Difficult Year For WWE
On a recent edition of Something To Wrestling, Bruce Prichard discussed the closing months of 2002 in WWE. Here are some of the highlights:. “They will never forget Katie Vick. I wish they would. Go back in time and erase that one, folks. Lost your smile was part of Shawn’s legacy and that was something used a lot during the time Shawn competed after he said it that was fodder. The Katie Vick stuff and the show its self, I’m just not a big fan of saying ‘yeah this really sucks’ or ‘this isn’t what it use to be.’.. When you tell me that, why would I want to stick around? Maybe I’m feeling that way, but I don’t know how to express it but then my favorite star expresses it then I go ‘hmm, maybe he’s right.’ That gives me ammunition to not watch again. Not good in my mind.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bron Breakker Thinks This WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
While speaking to WWE Deutschland on Instagram, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. The two are dating in real life. Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo on NXT. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlingheadlines.com
SPOILERS: Results From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Tapings 12/11/22
NJPW returned to the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Nemesis” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay defeated “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. Jay White and Kingston shot an angle...
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
wrestletalk.com
LA Knight Calls Out Bray Wyatt But Gets Uncle Howdy Instead
On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown (December 9), LA Knight took to the ring to deliver his evidence against Bray Wyatt. Reviewing the video footage from his previous attacks, LA Knight continues to believe that Bray Wyatt’s “puppets” appearing in the background in the aftermath are proof.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Samoa Joe Discusses Current Run With AEW: “We’re Just Getting Started”
AEW superstar and current ROH TV champion and TNT champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with DAZN about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his run with the promotion thus far, how much he enjoyed working with Juice Robinson at Final Battle, and what he would be doing if he weren’t wrestling for AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s NJPW Nemesis TV Tapings
NJPW is in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Nemesis that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. STRONG Survivor Match for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Writer Wonders If John Cena Breaking WWE World Title Record Is Important
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena competed in the WWE as a full-time wrestler before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as either the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns, are his greatest professional achievement.
Comments / 0