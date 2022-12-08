On a recent edition of Something To Wrestling, Bruce Prichard discussed the closing months of 2002 in WWE. Here are some of the highlights:. “They will never forget Katie Vick. I wish they would. Go back in time and erase that one, folks. Lost your smile was part of Shawn’s legacy and that was something used a lot during the time Shawn competed after he said it that was fodder. The Katie Vick stuff and the show its self, I’m just not a big fan of saying ‘yeah this really sucks’ or ‘this isn’t what it use to be.’.. When you tell me that, why would I want to stick around? Maybe I’m feeling that way, but I don’t know how to express it but then my favorite star expresses it then I go ‘hmm, maybe he’s right.’ That gives me ammunition to not watch again. Not good in my mind.”

