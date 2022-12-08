Read full article on original website
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
Bobby Lashley Fired On WWE Raw
The main event of WWE Raw saw Bobby Lashley face off against Seth Rollins in singles action for a chance to become the number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Both men have a storied history with both the title and with Theory himself. At WWE Money...
Another Huge Tease That Alexa Bliss Will Rejoin Bray Wyatt [VIDEO]
Ever since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, speculation has abounded about whether he’ll be recruiting other performers into his rumored Wyatt 6 stable. NXT stars such as Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller teased joining the popular star, and many have wondered whether Alexa Bliss will be renewing her alliance with her former mentor.
Ronda Rousey Mocks WWE’s “Glitter Twins”
SmackDown Women’s Champion has taken aim at WWE’s “glitter twins” after the star suffered an uncharacteristic loss on SmackDown in a tag team match alongside long-time friend Shayna Baszler. On SmackDown in Pittsburgh, Rousey teamed with Baszler to face the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan...
WWE Hall Of Famer Opens Up About Past Steroid Use
Steroids have been a hot topic in professional wrestling for decades. For years their use and distribution was an open secret and led to the famous ‘steroid trial’ involving then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the early 1990s. One man who had a front row seat as more and...
WWE Raw Ratings – December 12th, 2022
The December 12th episode of WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley go head to head in the main event for the chance to become number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Near the end of the match, Lashley applied the Hurt Lock, but as the two men struggled, the referee was knocked out of the ring, rendering him unable to keep track of the action.
Vince McMahon Intends To Make WWE Comeback
Despite facing two new legal demands from women who claim that he sexually assaulted them, Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to make a stunning WWE comeback. The report from the Wall Street Journal states that McMahon has told people close to him that he should never have retired. Vince McMahon...
WWE Star Sparks Speculation About Future – “I’ll Be On A Trip For A While”
Change is coming to WWE’s women’s division. Following the news that Sasha Banks is done with the company and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, it has been reported that creative are preparing for Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss dropped the clearest hint...
WWE Returning To The UK In 2023
WWE have announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdom and Ireland in June 2023. The tour will be split into two parts and will feature Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown. Superstars from the red brand will be kicking things off on June 28th at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool before heading to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield 24-hours later. The Raw leg of the tour will end in Newcastle on June 30.
Alexa Bliss Comments On Latest Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On the December 12th episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss faced Bayley in a number one contender’s match for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Belair sat ringside for the bout, watching both competitors closely. After a back and forth battle, Alexa Bliss was victorious, surprising many in...
Ronda Rousey Reveals The Only Botch That Made Her Cringe
Ronda Rousey has been in the news in recent weeks after fans called out her performance at Survivor Series. By her own admission the star “f*cked up” taking a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi and many online were not impressed. In the week after the event...
Claudio Castagnoli Recaptures ROH World Championship
It has been a torrid time for the Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks but Claudio Castagnoli gave the group a reason to smile again as he reclaimed the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho at Final Battle. Problems began in earnest for the group at AEW Full Gear when...
Former WWE Writer ‘Wasn’t A Fan’ Of Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul At Crown Jewel
At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul. Ahead of his date with the Tribal Chief Logan Paul had only wrestled in WWE twice, with only one of those matches being a singles bout. Despite this the YouTube star had impressed fans and industry insiders alike with his performances.
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
Details Of Sasha Banks’ Astronomical NJPW Deal Revealed
Not only is Sasha Banks done with WWE and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, she is also going to be paid a staggering amount of money for her trouble. Following the news that the star will be at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, it was reported that she will not be returning to WWE. Banks walked out of the May 16th episode of Monday Night Raw and hasn’t appeared for the company since. However, in recent weeks she has been pictured training in wrestling gyms around the world, sparking speculation that a return to action could be near.
Vince Russo Claims That Triple H Is “Purposely Tanking” WWE Raw Ratings
Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo has accused WWE of sabotaging Monday Night Raw as they look to take the show away from the USA Network. Back in August, Russo claimed that he had been secretly working for USA as a consultant on Monday Night Raw. He said that he had held the position for two years, leaving just after WrestleMania 38, adding that he had been paid “very, very well.”
Reported Reason Matt Riddle Was Written Off WWE Raw For Extended Absence
Last week, Matt Riddle teamed with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos in an attempt to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle was scheduled to team with Elias on the show, but The Bloodline revealed at the beginning of WWE Raw that they’d attacked Elias prior to the bout, rendering him unable to compete.
William Regal Has Officially Agreed Terms With WWE, Details Of New Role Revealed
On December 7th Tony Khan finally confirmed that William Regal would be leaving All Elite Wrestling. The announcement came after weeks of speculation that went into overdrive after Triple H used a video clip of the star to help hype Survivor Series WarGames on social media. Although it was confirmed...
Steve Austin Once Refused To Do A Storyline Involving The Undertaker
By the time that mid-2001 rolled around Steve Austin was still one of the biggest stars in WWE side the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H and Kurt Angle. This meant that that Austin also had significant power backstage, something he wasn’t afraid to wield when he felt the occasion called for it.
WWE Hall of Famer Says Mandy Rose Is “In A League Of Her Own”
Mandy Rose is achieving great success with her current run in NXT. Since joining the NXT roster in July of 2021, Rose has been featured prominently on-screen as one of the brand’s main attractions. Rose’s performances have now caught the eye of a beloved WWE Hall of Famer, who...
