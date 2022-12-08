Not only is Sasha Banks done with WWE and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, she is also going to be paid a staggering amount of money for her trouble. Following the news that the star will be at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, it was reported that she will not be returning to WWE. Banks walked out of the May 16th episode of Monday Night Raw and hasn’t appeared for the company since. However, in recent weeks she has been pictured training in wrestling gyms around the world, sparking speculation that a return to action could be near.

10 HOURS AGO