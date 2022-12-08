ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mytotalretail.com

4 Ways Multilocation Retail Brands Can Capitalize on Holiday Shopping

The pandemic dealt a difficult blow to retail brands competing in local markets. Millions of consumers turned to online shopping during this period, causing unprecedented growth in the e-commerce sector and impacting the bottom lines of brick-and-mortar stores. But now that the dust has cleared, we find that most commerce (84 percent) still occurs in person.
Sourcing Journal

Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?

When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
R.A. Heim

Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
marketplace.org

Congested supply chains may finally be easing as inventories fall

“Congested supply chains” has been a real refrain of the pandemic economy. Right after Covid hit, consumers bought a whole lot of stuff, and retailers scrambled to import as much as they could to meet that demand. Then consumers started spending more on services and less on goods. That...
The Ann Arbor News

Walmart’s big shoplifting problem could bring higher prices, store closures, CEO warns

Growing losses due to shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures, Walmart CEO Doug McMillion is warning. “Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” McMillion told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We’ve got safety measures, security measures that we’ve put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that’s normally how we approach it.”

