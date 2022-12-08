The Glocester Police Department welcomed the newest member of the force this week with a swearing in ceremony on Monday, Dec. 12. Officer Mark Haddigan, a lateral hire, brings 13 years of law enforcement experience to the Glocester, according to the police department. Haddigan graduated from Roger Williams University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and has previously served in Barrington. He is a certified FBI Firearms Instructor and a Field Training Officer, as well as a Glocester resident.

GLOCESTER, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO