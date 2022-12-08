Read full article on original website
Bobby Lashley Fired On WWE Raw
The main event of WWE Raw saw Bobby Lashley face off against Seth Rollins in singles action for a chance to become the number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Both men have a storied history with both the title and with Theory himself. At WWE Money...
Becky Lynch Promotes Sami Zayn’s New T-Shirt With Hilarious Photo
Becky Lynch has taken to social media to help promote her long-time friend Sami Zayn’s new t-shirt. Due to Zayn’s success with The Bloodline, new merchandise is coming thick and fast for the latest member of the group. Zayn’s new t-shirt features his “My Dawgs!” catchphrase which has...
WWE Raw Ratings – December 12th, 2022
The December 12th episode of WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley go head to head in the main event for the chance to become number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Near the end of the match, Lashley applied the Hurt Lock, but as the two men struggled, the referee was knocked out of the ring, rendering him unable to keep track of the action.
WWE Star Sparks Speculation About Future – “I’ll Be On A Trip For A While”
Change is coming to WWE’s women’s division. Following the news that Sasha Banks is done with the company and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, it has been reported that creative are preparing for Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss dropped the clearest hint...
Mia Yim Deletes Twitter After Being Attacked Over Photo With Austin Theory
Monday Night Raw star Mia Yim has deleted her Twitter account following abuse from trolls about her marriage to Keith Lee. Ahead of the December 12th edition of the red brand WWE shared some “photoshoot outtakes” on wwe.com. One of the photos in the gallery features Mia Yim posing with Austin Theory. In the snap Yim has her legs wrapped around Theory who is flexing while holding two yoghurt cartons.
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
Ronda Rousey Reveals The Only Botch That Made Her Cringe
Ronda Rousey has been in the news in recent weeks after fans called out her performance at Survivor Series. By her own admission the star “f*cked up” taking a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi and many online were not impressed. In the week after the event...
Vince McMahon Intends To Make WWE Comeback
Despite facing two new legal demands from women who claim that he sexually assaulted them, Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to make a stunning WWE comeback. The report from the Wall Street Journal states that McMahon has told people close to him that he should never have retired. Vince McMahon...
WWE Hall Of Famer Opens Up About Past Steroid Use
Steroids have been a hot topic in professional wrestling for decades. For years their use and distribution was an open secret and led to the famous ‘steroid trial’ involving then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the early 1990s. One man who had a front row seat as more and...
Kylie Rae Makes WWE Main Event Debut Under New Name
Kylie Rae has a smile to light up the world of professional wrestling, and now a whole new audience has the chance to be introduced to the former AEW and NWA star. Ahead of WWE Raw on December 12th, Kylie Rae made her debut as part of the WWE Main Event Tapings for the episode that will air on December 15th. The real life Briana Rae Sperry took on Dana Brooke in singles action on the show, but instead of using the name Kylie Rae, she entered to the name of Briana Ray instead.
Backstage Reaction To New Vince McMahon Lawsuits, Intent To Return To WWE
Back in July, Vince McMahon shocked the world with the news that he was retiring from WWE amidst an investigation into alleged sexual assault and hush money payments. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEO’s of the company in the wake of his retirement, and Triple H took over as both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His job title has since been upgraded to Chief Content Officer.
Bobby Lashley’s WWE ‘Firing’ Retracted, Adam Pearce Apologises
On December 12th Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins met in the main event of Monday Night Raw to determine a new number one contender for the United States Title. Lashley was seemingly closing in when the match fell apart. With Seth Rollins trapped in the Hurt Lock both men tumbled into the referee knocking him out of the ring. The All-Mighty then delivered a Spear to Rollins but there was no one to count the pin-fall. By the time the referee was back in ring Rollins kicked out and hit a Pedigree to score the win.
Brock Lesnar Caused Former WWE Royal Rumble Winner To Cry For The First Time
Brock Lesnar has proven himself to be one of the most dominant athletic forces the world of professional wrestling has ever seen. Taking the WWE by storm in 2002, he became the youngest ever WWE Champion and going on to win the title a total of seven times throughout his career.
Vince Russo Claims That Triple H Is “Purposely Tanking” WWE Raw Ratings
Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo has accused WWE of sabotaging Monday Night Raw as they look to take the show away from the USA Network. Back in August, Russo claimed that he had been secretly working for USA as a consultant on Monday Night Raw. He said that he had held the position for two years, leaving just after WrestleMania 38, adding that he had been paid “very, very well.”
Alexa Bliss Comments On Latest Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On the December 12th episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss faced Bayley in a number one contender’s match for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Belair sat ringside for the bout, watching both competitors closely. After a back and forth battle, Alexa Bliss was victorious, surprising many in...
“There Is Really No One As Complete As Me” – Former Intercontinental Champion Makes Bold Claim
The phrase “confidence is key” is commonly used in professional wrestling. If a wrestler is not confident in their abilities, it will be very challenging for that wrestler to achieve success. Confidence is certainly something that one former Intercontinental Champion is not lacking, however, as revealed in a...
Reported Reason Matt Riddle Was Written Off WWE Raw For Extended Absence
Last week, Matt Riddle teamed with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos in an attempt to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle was scheduled to team with Elias on the show, but The Bloodline revealed at the beginning of WWE Raw that they’d attacked Elias prior to the bout, rendering him unable to compete.
WWE Raw Results – December 12th, 2022
The December 12th edition of WWE Raw emanates from the Fiserv Forum in Milwakuee, WI and is set to feature multiple number one contenders’ matches!. At WWE Survivor Series, Austin Theory defeated both Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match to become a two-time WWE United States Champion. Rollins was the champion previously, having won the title from Lashley after The Almighty suffered an attack from Brock Lesnar on October 10th. Now, on the latest episode of WWE Raw, Rollins and Lashley will go head to head to determine who will be the first to face Theory in an attempt to regain the title.
Sasha Banks “Not Going Back” To WWE
A new report says Sasha Banks is “not going back” to WWE with the star now expected to make an appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January in the Tokyo Dome. The future of Sasha Banks has remained a mystery...
