KREWE is having a huge sample sale from December 15-18, 2022, at the May Hosiery Mills Co-op in Wedgewood-Houston. The sale will offer KREWE’s eyewear for up to 80% off. Entry to the sale is free unless you want early access on Thursday, December 15 in which case tickets are $10 and are donated to the KREWE Foundation.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO