KREWE Sample Sale

KREWE is having a huge sample sale from December 15-18, 2022, at the May Hosiery Mills Co-op in Wedgewood-Houston. The sale will offer KREWE’s eyewear for up to 80% off. Entry to the sale is free unless you want early access on Thursday, December 15 in which case tickets are $10 and are donated to the KREWE Foundation.
Ugly Sweater Karaoke Night

The Ugly Sweater Karaoke Night is Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Diskin Cider. Expect ugly sweaters and the opportunity to sing your favorite holiday song. This event is FREE admission and is open to all ages.

