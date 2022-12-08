ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC 282's Alex Morono 'very comfortable' with Santiago Ponzinibbio's style: We 'kind of fight similarly'

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6xLZ_0jcMHkXv00

LAS VEGAS – Alex Morono already has a good idea of what to expect from Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 282.

That’s because Morono (22-7 MMA, 11-4 UFC) already prepared for Ponzinibbio before when he helped his teammate Geoff Neal get ready to fight the Argentine at UFC 269 last December. Neal won the fight by split decision.

After serving as Neal’s main training partner for that fight, Morono feels confident when he gets his own shot at Ponzinibbio (28-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC) in Saturday’s main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

“I’ve been watching pretty much all of his fights and when he fought Geoff Neal, I had to watch tape on him and literally emulate him for that fight camp,” Morono told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference. “Geoff did great, so I’m very comfortable with the style. Ponzinibbio and I kind of fight similarly, and I get a striker who comes forward on pay-per-view. I can’t ask for a better fight.”

Morono is stepping in on a week’s notice to replace an injured Robbie Lawler against Ponzinibbio, but he had no hesitations in accepting the fight. He expects an entertaining standup battle in arguably the biggest fight of his career.

“I think we’re gonna stand and box in the four-ounce gloves,” Morono said. “I think it would be weird if anything other than that happened and yeah, this is gonna be a cool one. I’m really looking forward to it.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping: If Conor McGregor beats Michael Chandler 'it wouldn't be crazy to think about a title fight next'

Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor may only need one win to get back to the title picture. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) is 1-3 in his past four fights, but is undoubtedly the sport’s biggest star. The former UFC dual-champion has been called out by Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) on numerous occasions, and if that fight does come to fruition, Bisping thinks it could put him back into the title picture.
The Spun

Look: NFL Star's Wife Furious With Brittney Griner Trade

The wife of a prominent NFL player is not happy with the trade for Brittney Griner. Earlier this week, President Biden traded Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Player's Wife Drama

The wife of a notable NFL star isn't happy with the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade. Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer, sounded off on President Biden's decision to trade the arms dealer for the WNBA star. “Well what originally blew me away is how America (Americans)...
The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy