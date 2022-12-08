ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 289 ceremonial weigh-in faceoff highlights, photo gallery

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NF9vD_0jcMH4km00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Bellator 289 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins took place Thursday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Friday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at the Cabaret Theater at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The on-site Mohegan Sun Arena hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Check out the video above for the ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs for Bellator’s final event of 2022, and don’t miss the photo gallery below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 289.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Coker: Conversations ongoing about Liz Carmouche's hope for Bellator women's 135 division

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – After her first successful defense of the women’s flyweight title this past Friday at Bellator 289, Liz Carmouche had a number in mind. That number was 135, as in a Bellator women’s bantamweight division, which doesn’t currently exist. Carmouche fought at bantamweight in the UFC and met Ronda Rousey in that promotion’s inaugural women’s bantamweight title fight nearly 10 years ago.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara booked for flyweight bout at Bellator 290

A key women’s flyweight bout is the latest addition to Bellator 290. Undefeated Diana Avsaragova will face the toughest test of her career when she meets former title challenger Alejandra Lara on Feb. 4 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Two people with knowledge of the situation, including a Bellator official, informed MMA Junkie of the fight booking Tuesday.
INGLEWOOD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Crosby's 50-45 Danny Sabatello scorecard in Raufeon Stots' Bellator 289 win under scrutiny

It appears there may be some behind-the-scenes fallout from the Bellator 289 main event. Raufeon Stots (19-1 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) beat Danny Sabatello (13-2 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) with a split decision this past Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Stots went into the fight as the interim bantamweight champion and retained that belt with the win. He also moved on to the $1 million final of Bellator’s 135-pound grand prix tournament.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy