Wisconsin State

Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?

From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
American Presidents and Their Odd Habits

It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life

An entertaining, edifying look at the underappreciated Australian author. Shirley Hazzard’s first short-story submission was plucked from a slush pile of 30,000 unsolicited manuscripts at the New Yorker by fiction editor William Maxwell. And then, just like an unknown Lana Turner being discovered while sipping a soda at Schwab’s drugstore, a star was born. The Hollywood star married eight times, and the writer only once, but Hazzard wrote about love the way Turner pursued it — as something perishable that, in the reshaping of our minds, becomes permanent: “the only state” in which “all one’s capacities are engaged.”
Jeffrey Friedman, RIP

The distinguished political theorist Jeffrey Friedman passed away suddenly on December 2, at the far-too-early age of 63. Jeff was best-known for his work on democracy, political knowledge, and libertarianism, and for his role as the editor of Critical Review, the highly successful interdisciplinary academic journal he founded in 1987, and edited from then until his death. Jeff also taught at several universities around the country, including Barnard, Boston University, Dartmouth, the University of Texas, and Harvard (where, at the time of his passing, he was a visiting scholar at the Committee on Social Studies).
This Day in History: November 19

Lincoln delivered his most famous speech to a war-torn America. On November 19, 1863, at the dedication of the National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered his now-famous Gettysburg Address.
Harvey Silver’s Portraits of 1960s and 1970s America Going On Exhibit

Harvey Silver’s photography on exhibit at the EV Gallery is a time capsule of a young man starting in the late 1960s documenting America in a period of unprecedented historical change. Harvey photographed the counter-culture, artistic happenings and the anti-war movement, portraying people, streets and the styles that characterized New York City and the country in that revolutionary time. Shot in 35mm black & white and color, Harvey’s photographs capture the era in a uniquely artistic and definitive way.
The Matter of Black Living

Autumn Womack is a professor of English and of African American Studies at Princeton University. Her new book, The Matter of Black Living: The Aesthetic Experiment of Racial Data, 1880–1930 (University of Chicago Press, 2022), addresses scholars and readers interested in literary studies, visual culture, and transformative justice in modern America. The book also transcends these areas to speak to readers in science & technology studies, in history of technology, or broadly interested in science justice.

