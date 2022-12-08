The NBA announced this afternoon that Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played December 5-11. Williamson led New Orleans to a 3-0 week, recording averages of 33.0 points (second among Western Conference players), 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest, while shooting 70.4 percent from the field (first in the NBA among players that registered 13.0 or more field goal attempts per game). Williamson finished the week as one of two players in the West to average at least 30 points per game and the only Western Conference player to average at least 30 points and eight rebounds. Williamson also averaged an NBA-best 24.0 points in the paint per game during this stretch.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO