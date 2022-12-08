Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
5 takeaways from Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch
SAN FRANCISCO — On the same night a blockbuster storm off the Pacific slammed much of California, a force of similar magnitude from the Atlantic made its way to Chase Center on Saturday night. The Boston Celtics brought the NBA’s best record (21-5) and highest scoring offense (120.8 points...
Boston’s Grant Williams Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 13, 2022
New Orleans (18-8) looks to add to the best start in franchise history Tuesday, visiting Utah (15-14) at 8 p.m. Central in Salt Lake City, the first of two straight games against the Jazz. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Monday’s injury report. Utah rotation players Collin Sexton and Simone Fontacchio were listed as out in Monday's update.
Clippers' John Wall thankful after receiving warm welcome in D.C. return
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something that he later revealed after the game. “Still...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WVU Football Transfer Tracker
A full list of which players are leaving the program and who is entering the program via the transfer portal.
NBA fines Celtics' Grant Williams $20,000
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
Atlanta’s Trae Young Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime...
Hawks' Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into the stands
NEW YORK – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime win against the...
Embiid Earns Second Eastern Conference Player of the Week of 2022-23 Season
PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 12, 2022 - The NBA announced today that 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 11. This is the second time this season, and the ninth time in his career, that Embiid has claimed the weekly award.
Lillard Ties One Franchise Record And Closes In On Another In Win Versus Minnesota
PORTLAND -- It’s been a matter of "if, not when" for some time now with regard to Damian Lillard setting the Trail Blazers’ all-time franchise scoring record. And if he keeps tying his own franchise records, as he did Monday night, that "when" will be a lot sooner than later.
Bradley Beal Injury Update
Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain. He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn and his status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution.
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.11.2022)
The Bulls (11-14) visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks (13-13) in the first of four get-togethers. The teams will meet a second time in North Central Georgia 10 days from now on December 21st. The series will wrap up with two more games at the United Center on January 23rd, and April 4th. Last season, the Bulls and Hawks squared off four times as well, with Chicago earning bragging rights by winning three.
The Orlando Magic Are Thriving Lately At What Might Be the NBA’s Most Important Statistical Category
ORLANDO - Whenever an opposing coach or player is asked to give their thoughts of the Orlando Magic, and what they are seeing from them this season, almost always the first thing mentioned is something related to their size and length. One example of this came Sunday night after the...
'The Number One Thing Is Heart' When It Comes To Josh Hart's Rebounding
The shot clock was down to six seconds when Damian Lillard passed the ball off to Josh Hart late in the third quarter of Portland’s 124-118 victory versus the Timberwolves Saturday night at Moda Center. Hart took a couple dribbles toward the basket before momentarily losing control of the ball, forcing him to retreat back to the three-point line to keep Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson from coming up with a steal.
LeBron and AD Carry Lakers to Close Out Pistons
The Lakers got superstar performances from LeBron and AD and a big shot down the stretch from Austin Reaves to hold off the Pistons 124-117, snapping their three-game losing streak and getting back to 3-3 in the final game of their road trip. After a rough shooting game against the...
Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat
Monday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming off perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season, the Indiana Pacers (14-13) aim to bounce back against the Miami Heat (12-15) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Blue & Gold fell to the Brooklyn Nets – which sat...
Defensive Player Ladder: Bucks' Brook Lopez rises to No. 1
If you talk about Brook Lopez and his NBA career, the first challenge is to specify which one. Because Lopez has shown several faces to the league in his 15 seasons. The first, for nine seasons with New Jersey/Brooklyn after arriving as the No. 10 pick in the 2008 Draft, was a dominant low-post scorer and so-so rebounder. Lopez still ranks as the Nets franchise’s all-time leading scorer (10,444).
Zion Williamson named Western Conference Player of the Week
The NBA announced this afternoon that Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played December 5-11. Williamson led New Orleans to a 3-0 week, recording averages of 33.0 points (second among Western Conference players), 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest, while shooting 70.4 percent from the field (first in the NBA among players that registered 13.0 or more field goal attempts per game). Williamson finished the week as one of two players in the West to average at least 30 points per game and the only Western Conference player to average at least 30 points and eight rebounds. Williamson also averaged an NBA-best 24.0 points in the paint per game during this stretch.
