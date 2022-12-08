ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
NBA

5 takeaways from Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch

SAN FRANCISCO — On the same night a blockbuster storm off the Pacific slammed much of California, a force of similar magnitude from the Atlantic made its way to Chase Center on Saturday night. The Boston Celtics brought the NBA’s best record (21-5) and highest scoring offense (120.8 points...
NBA

Boston’s Grant Williams Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and...
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 13, 2022

New Orleans (18-8) looks to add to the best start in franchise history Tuesday, visiting Utah (15-14) at 8 p.m. Central in Salt Lake City, the first of two straight games against the Jazz. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Monday’s injury report. Utah rotation players Collin Sexton and Simone Fontacchio were listed as out in Monday's update.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA

NBA

Atlanta’s Trae Young Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

NBA

Embiid Earns Second Eastern Conference Player of the Week of 2022-23 Season

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 12, 2022 - The NBA announced today that 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 11. This is the second time this season, and the ninth time in his career, that Embiid has claimed the weekly award.
NBA

Bradley Beal Injury Update

Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain. He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn and his status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.11.2022)

The Bulls (11-14) visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks (13-13) in the first of four get-togethers. The teams will meet a second time in North Central Georgia 10 days from now on December 21st. The series will wrap up with two more games at the United Center on January 23rd, and April 4th. Last season, the Bulls and Hawks squared off four times as well, with Chicago earning bragging rights by winning three.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

'The Number One Thing Is Heart' When It Comes To Josh Hart's Rebounding

The shot clock was down to six seconds when Damian Lillard passed the ball off to Josh Hart late in the third quarter of Portland’s 124-118 victory versus the Timberwolves Saturday night at Moda Center. Hart took a couple dribbles toward the basket before momentarily losing control of the ball, forcing him to retreat back to the three-point line to keep Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson from coming up with a steal.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

LeBron and AD Carry Lakers to Close Out Pistons

The Lakers got superstar performances from LeBron and AD and a big shot down the stretch from Austin Reaves to hold off the Pistons 124-117, snapping their three-game losing streak and getting back to 3-3 in the final game of their road trip. After a rough shooting game against the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat

Monday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming off perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season, the Indiana Pacers (14-13) aim to bounce back against the Miami Heat (12-15) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Blue & Gold fell to the Brooklyn Nets – which sat...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Defensive Player Ladder: Bucks' Brook Lopez rises to No. 1

If you talk about Brook Lopez and his NBA career, the first challenge is to specify which one. Because Lopez has shown several faces to the league in his 15 seasons. The first, for nine seasons with New Jersey/Brooklyn after arriving as the No. 10 pick in the 2008 Draft, was a dominant low-post scorer and so-so rebounder. Lopez still ranks as the Nets franchise’s all-time leading scorer (10,444).
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Zion Williamson named Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced this afternoon that Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played December 5-11. Williamson led New Orleans to a 3-0 week, recording averages of 33.0 points (second among Western Conference players), 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest, while shooting 70.4 percent from the field (first in the NBA among players that registered 13.0 or more field goal attempts per game). Williamson finished the week as one of two players in the West to average at least 30 points per game and the only Western Conference player to average at least 30 points and eight rebounds. Williamson also averaged an NBA-best 24.0 points in the paint per game during this stretch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

