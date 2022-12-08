Read full article on original website
Related
What Time Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Be on Paramount Network? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Streaming Info
Need something to stream while you’re waiting for the next new episode of Yellowstone? Kevin Costner’s four-episode docuseries celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, is now streaming on FOX Nation, and the first four episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s new Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama Tulsa King are available on Paramount+.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Gifted Season 2 Free Online
Best sites to watch The Gifted - Last updated on Dec 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Gifted online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Gifted on this page.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Popculture
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
What Time Will ‘Emancipation’ Be on Apple TV+? How to Watch the Will Smith Movie
Less than one year after Will Smith accepted an Oscar on the same night he slapped host Chris Rock on live television, the actor is back on screen with another Oscar-hopeful: Emancipation on Apple TV+. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali) with a screenplay...
Black Friday Streaming Deal: Get a Year of Hulu for Just $1.99 a Month
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports, Hulu has become the ultimate streamer for original titles you can’t watch anywhere else, from the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale to The Kardashians. Buy Hulu Subscription $1.99/Month Unlike some streaming services, however, Hulu has set itself apart from the competition by offering a free trial, letting you test-drive the platform for 30 days before starting your monthly subscription. But if...
TechRadar
Best streaming deals December 2022: current live offers on Paramount Plus, Showtime, and more
There's no better time to ensure you're signed up to the right streaming service for you. As we head into the wintry, colder months, curling up on the couch in front of a good movie or TV show is the chosen pastime for many. And luckily for you, there are plenty of great streaming deals across some of the most popular platforms.
ITV Is Shaking Up Its Drama Strategy Under Its New Streamer: ‘We Felt There Were Shows We Couldn’t Make a Hit on the TV Channel’
U.K. broadcaster ITV has claimed to be “More than TV” for over two years, but it’s only now, with the debut of its first dedicated streaming platform, that that mission statement is becoming a reality. This week’s launch of ITVX has seen the complete overhaul of outdated catch-up service ITV Hub into a sleek and shiny streamer, similar in layout to a Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, and targeting the 35-55 year-old demographic who watch ITV shows but don’t yet have a deep relationship with the brand on-demand. But the makeover isn’t just limited to a new interface: With a fresh...
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
CMA Country Christmas 2022 Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch Live Online
Prepare to sit back, relax, and celebrate the holiday season with the 13th annual CMA Country Christmas special! Hosted by Carly Pearce, this year’s show combines holiday favorites with a medley of original tunes performed in an intimate at-home setting. Featuring performances by Steven Curtis Chapman (“Precious Promise”), Dan + Shay (“Officially Christmas” and “Holiday Party”), Scotty McCreery (“Holly Jolly Christmas”), Maren Morris (“Merry Christmas, Baby”), Old Dominion (“What Christmas Means To Me”), Molly Tuttle and Pearce (Bluegrass Medley – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Christmas Time’s...
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Returns to No. 2 Following Season 5 Premiere, ‘Falling For Christmas’ Debuts at No. 10
“The Crown” returns to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart to No. 2 following the premiere of Season 5 on Nov. 9. During the Nov. 7-13 viewing window, the series earned 2.13 billion minutes viewed in its first few days of streaming. In its fifth installment, the British royal drama picks up with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce stepping into the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki starred as Prince Charles and Princess Diana as the series explores the scandalous divorce of the two figures. In Christmas fashion, Lindsay Lohan’s “Falling for Christmas” has...
New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Emancipation’ Apple TV+ & More
Will you embrace Will Smith this weekend with open arms? He and Apple TV+ are hoping you will now that his first film since this year’s infamous Oscars slap is coming to the platform. But if you’re not ready to forgive him just yet, there are dozens of other new releases this weekend to choose from, including a sparkly holiday rom-com on Prime Video and Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited Pinocchio. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it. New...
Christmas TV highlights: best shows to watch this holiday season
Celebrate the holiday season with these new and classic Christmas TV shows and movies.
Business Insider
Disney Plus is raising its ad-free price to $11 a month on December 8, but Hulu members can still lock in a special rate of only $3 a month
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Hulu subscribers can bundle ad-free Disney Plus with their membership for an extra $3/month. Since ad-free Disney Plus will cost $11/month starting December 8, this package could save you $8/month. This add-on option will only be available through...
How to sign up for the Disney Bundle with ad-free Hulu
Here's what you need to know to sign up for the Disney Bundle with the ad-free version of Hulu.
CNET
Streaming TV's Party Is Over. Now Comes the Hangover
Ever woken up, bleary-eyed and exhausted, after binge-watching into the early hours of the morning? That was 2022 for the streaming TV industry. And now we're paying the price. Before this year, Netflix's decade of unflagging subscriber growth lured nearly all of Hollywood's major entertainment companies (and some big tech...
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
Saturday Night Live season 48: next episode, host and everything we know about the sketch show
Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night Live season 48. Here is everything we know about the sketch show, from cast to where to watch.
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0