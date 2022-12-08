ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions

A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
SMITHFIELD, RI
CBS Boston

Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WAKEFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole

TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash

Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wellesley woman gets 6 months for role in crash that killed 2 Needham teens

DEDHAM — A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to serve six months in jail on Friday for her role in a traffic crash that took the lives of two high school students walking across a street near their school nearly five years ago.Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, who was convicted last month of motor vehicle homicide in connection with the February 2018 crash in Needham, was sentenced in Norfolk Superior Court to 2 1/2 years in jail, with six months to serve and the remainder suspended for two years, according to prosecutors. She also lost her license for at least 15...
NEEDHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecoddaily.com

Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute

BOURNE – A five vehicle crash slowed the evening commute coming off-Cape. The crash happened just after 4:30 PM on Route 3 just over the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths

9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
COVENTRY, RI
whdh.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
SALEM, MA

