NECN
Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions
A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
WCVB
5 Investigates: New details on woman who owned Boston condo where infant remains were found
BOSTON — It's still a mystery who the four infants were, how they died or how they got in the freezer of a South Boston condominium unit at 838 East Broadway. But interviews and public records do tell us about where they were found. The condo unit was owned...
Woman killed in two-car crash in Foxborough that temporarily closed Route 140
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Route 140 in Foxborough was closed Saturday night after a collision between two cars left one woman dead. The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street. Preliminary investigation shows a Toyota Corolla was traveling Northbound when it crossed the center...
19-year-old man charged with drugged driving after Dartmouth crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 19-year-old man is facing drugged driving charges after a head-on crash in Dartmouth on Friday, police said. Jacob Thomas, of Chase Road, Dartmouth, was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
Turnto10.com
SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole
TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
Police: Beverly woman killed after being struck by car in Salem parking lot
SALEM, Mass. — A Beverly woman lost her life after she was struck by a car in a Salem parking lot Friday morning. According to Salem police, Karen Raffa, 69, was hit while she was in the parking lot of the North Schore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at approximately 11:00 a.m.
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Long Island Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash
A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before…
Police ID victim of deadly Bellingham crash
Jane Middleton, 53, of Holliston suffered life-threatening injuries after her vehicle went off the road on I-495 south near Exit 46.
State police investigating after crane worker dies after falling off platform in South Boston
BOSTON — A crane worker has died after falling from a platform in South Boston. According to State Police, just before 9:45 a.m., the 58-year-old Methuen man, was working on the Conley Terminal and collapsed or fell from a platform that was about 150-feet high. Police say his jacket...
Wellesley woman gets 6 months for role in crash that killed 2 Needham teens
DEDHAM — A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to serve six months in jail on Friday for her role in a traffic crash that took the lives of two high school students walking across a street near their school nearly five years ago.Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, who was convicted last month of motor vehicle homicide in connection with the February 2018 crash in Needham, was sentenced in Norfolk Superior Court to 2 1/2 years in jail, with six months to serve and the remainder suspended for two years, according to prosecutors. She also lost her license for at least 15...
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
capecoddaily.com
Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute
BOURNE – A five vehicle crash slowed the evening commute coming off-Cape. The crash happened just after 4:30 PM on Route 3 just over the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute appeared first on CapeCod.com.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths
9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
