TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A man stuck in deep snow in the Tillamook State Forest overnight was rescued Saturday by sheriff’s deputies and a special vehicle. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said at 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies received a call from a 33-year-old man stuck in the Tillamook State Forest. They said on Friday, the man drove into the woods in a Volvo station wagon from Highway 26. He called deputies for help on Saturday. He had food and blankets with him.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO