SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Pro Bowl Receiver
Free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday (December 12). "The @dallascowboys signed free agent WR T.Y. Hilton on Monday," the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations verified Twitter account announced. Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his entire career with the...
Record breaking career, Stewart lands in Texas high school football history
Alice quarterback Cutter Stewart passed Colt McCoy and tied Kyler Murray in career passing touchdowns in Texas high school football.
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 14
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 14 in which Brock Purdy and the 49ers butchered Tom Brady and the Bucs, Baker Mayfield led one of the greatest comebacks of the season over the Raiders in a career-saving victory, the Cowboys staved off the pesky Texans to remain in the hunt for the NFC East title, the Lions continued their hot streak in a division win over Minnesota, Jalen Hurts embarrassed the Giants in another MVP-building win, the Chiefs survived a scare from the surprisingly explosive Broncos, and Justin Herbert shut down Tua Tagovailoa loyalists in a late victory vs. the Dolphins.
Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game
FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni did something after the win that he almost never does
The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely destroyed the New York Giants in their first divisional matchup of the season. There are a ton of people that thought the game would be somewhat close, but Philadelphia put that to bed. The Eagles were able to win by way of a balanced attack. The...
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Kyler Murray's Injury Status Determined
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Murray underwent an MRI on Tuesday (December 13), which confirmed the knee injury he experienced during the first quarter of his team's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots Monday (December 12) night, according to Rapoport.
Wright: Purdy Success Says More About Jimmy G
Brock Purdy has been the most popular quarterback to talk about since Sunday when he and the 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy’s success also says a lot about the previous starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Colin had Nick Wright on the show to discuss this in detail. Nick...
Former All-Pro Receiver To Unretire, Sign With Bills: Report
Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly expected to come out of retirement and sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Beasley, who spent three seasons with the Bills, announced his sudden retirement in October just weeks after signing...
Latest On Kenny Pickett's Injury Status
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett remained in concussion protocol on Monday (December 12) after exiting his team's 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (December 12) after the Steelers' second offensive possession, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Pickett -- who had previously been placed in concussion protocol earlier in the...
2023 NFL Draft order: Seahawks vault Bears for No. 2 pick; Eagles fourth
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
