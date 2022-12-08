“One of the best things I did this year was the message I left in Dubai” – Rublev reflects on 2022 and looks ahead to 2023

Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Andy Murray on 2023: “I’m heading in the right direction. I’ve got big plans next year”
It’s six years since Andy Murray ended the year ranked world No 1 for the first time, the culmination of five glorious months in which he lost just three times after Wimbledon, a run which including a second Olympic gold medal and five straight titles. His win over Novak...
Being World No 1 is “like a dream” for Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz reached the top of the world this season, becoming the youngest male No 1 in history at the age of 19, beating a record previously set by Lleyton Hewitt. More than three months after his accession to the throne of world tennis, the young Spaniard still seems surprised by his achievements.
After 19 years of Federer wins, Nadal takes ATP Fans’ Favourite Award for first time
After almost two decades being eclipsed by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal picked up one of the few awards he has never won before as he was named the ATP Fans Favourite for the first time on Tuesday. While Federer retired at the Laver Cup in September, Nadal, always one of...
Hewitt, Radwanska, Henman and Majoli among captains for United Cup
Lleyton Hewitt, Tim Henman, Agnieszka Radwanska and Iva Majoli are among those who have been named as captains of their national teams at the inaugural edition of the United Cup. Former World No. 2 Radwanska will captain Team Poland in the mixed team event, which will include world No1 Iga...
“I’m going to play at Roland Garros 2023.. although I would have preferred to stay at home” – Kyrgios
After reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year, Nick Kyrgios has made no bones about his desire to win a Grand Slam. The Australian has also added Roland-Garros to his schedule for 2023, a tournament he last played in 2017. But Kyrgios’ decision to play in Paris is not purely driven by his desire to succeed at the Grand Slam stage.
Roger Federer at Swiss Sport Awards: “Retirement is going better than I expected”
Switzerland celebrated Roger Federer on Sunday in Zurich. The man with 20 Grand Slam titles, who retired from the courts after his last appearance at the Laver Cup in September 2022, received a lifetime achievement award at the Swiss Sports Awards. This is the first time in 15 years that...
