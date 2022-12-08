ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“One of the best things I did this year was the message I left in Dubai” – Rublev reflects on 2022 and looks ahead to 2023

By Haresh Ramchandani
tennismajors.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Being World No 1 is “like a dream” for Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz reached the top of the world this season, becoming the youngest male No 1 in history at the age of 19, beating a record previously set by Lleyton Hewitt. More than three months after his accession to the throne of world tennis, the young Spaniard still seems surprised by his achievements.
tennismajors.com

Hewitt, Radwanska, Henman and Majoli among captains for United Cup

Lleyton Hewitt, Tim Henman, Agnieszka Radwanska and Iva Majoli are among those who have been named as captains of their national teams at the inaugural edition of the United Cup. Former World No. 2 Radwanska will captain Team Poland in the mixed team event, which will include world No1 Iga...
tennismajors.com

“I’m going to play at Roland Garros 2023.. although I would have preferred to stay at home” – Kyrgios

After reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year, Nick Kyrgios has made no bones about his desire to win a Grand Slam. The Australian has also added Roland-Garros to his schedule for 2023, a tournament he last played in 2017. But Kyrgios’ decision to play in Paris is not purely driven by his desire to succeed at the Grand Slam stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy