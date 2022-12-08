Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs girls soccer take fourth at Eagle Cup
The Burroughs girls soccer team finished its participation in the Eagle Cup tournament at Lancaster over the weekend with a fourth place finish. Burros split their two games beginning with a 2-1 win over Rosamond but ended the tournament with a 4-0 loss to Barstow. The Burros two goals came from Marthina Torres and Avery Crutcher. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team’s performance.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs girls soccer fall to late goal against Aztecs
The Burroughs girls soccer team hosted Barstow on Monday, December 12th and took an early lead before falling 2-1 to the Aztecs on a late goal in the second half. The Burros were coming off a fourth place finish at the Eagles Cup where they faced Barstow and lost 4-0. The Burros had a chance to give a better performance and stunned the Aztecs with a give and go that resulted in an open look for Brianna Tejeda who slotted the ball past the oncoming keeper for an early 1-0 lead. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros boys wrestling participate at Damien Classic
The Burroughs boys wrestling team participated in the Damien Classic at LaVerne High School on Friday, December 9th. The Burro wrestlers left the classic with plenty of matches as they continue Mojave River League matches with a road trip to Sultana on Wednesday, December 14th. Biz Williams went 3-3 in...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/12/2022 – 12/16/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 12 – December 16, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
California awards $1 billion for Walking and Biking Projects in Disadvantaged Communities, Invests $878 Million For Transportation Infrastructure
SACRAMENTO — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
