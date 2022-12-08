The Burroughs girls soccer team hosted Barstow on Monday, December 12th and took an early lead before falling 2-1 to the Aztecs on a late goal in the second half. The Burros were coming off a fourth place finish at the Eagles Cup where they faced Barstow and lost 4-0. The Burros had a chance to give a better performance and stunned the Aztecs with a give and go that resulted in an open look for Brianna Tejeda who slotted the ball past the oncoming keeper for an early 1-0 lead. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.

BURBANK, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO